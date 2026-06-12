Your Complete Guide to FIFA World Cup 2026 Betting

12 June 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

The FIFA World Cup returns to North America in 2026, and with 48 nations competing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, it promises to be the biggest and most unpredictable tournament in the competition’s history. For Irish football fans, that means months of edge-of-your-seat drama — and for those who like to add a little extra skin in the game, it opens up a world of exciting betting opportunities.

Whether you’re a seasoned punter or dipping your toes into sports betting for the first time, here’s everything you need to know about making the most of world cup betting this summer.

Why the 2026 World Cup Is Different

This edition of the World Cup is unlike any that came before it. For the first time ever, the tournament expands to 48 teams, meaning more games, more nations, more upsets, and far more betting markets to explore. The group stage alone will feature 104 matches — up from 64 in previous tournaments — giving punters an unprecedented number of fixtures to analyse and wager on.

The expanded format also means lesser-known nations get their shot at glory, and history tells us that World Cups throw up shock results on a regular basis. Underdogs qualifying from groups, heavy favourites stumbling at the last 16 — it’s all part of the magic, and it makes for a far more complex betting landscape than your typical club football.

Understanding the Outright Markets

Before the first ball is kicked, the outright winner market draws the most attention. Heading into 2026, Brazil, France, England, and Argentina are perennial favourites, with the South Americans typically commanding short odds given their consistency at major tournaments.

However, experienced bettors know that backing an outright winner at the start of a tournament requires patience and a strong stomach. A lot can happen over several weeks — injuries, suspensions, bad draws, and penalty shootout luck all play their part. If you fancy a flutter on the winner, consider spreading your stake across two or three realistic contenders rather than going all-in on one selection.

Group winners and top scorer markets are also popular pre-tournament options. The Golden Boot race, in particular, can offer strong value — striker form heading into the tournament, fixture difficulty, and penalty-taking duties all influence your thinking.

In-Play Betting: Where the Real Action Is

Once the group stage gets underway, in-play betting becomes the most dynamic way to engage with the action. Live markets allow you to react to what’s happening on the pitch — if a dominant side is pressing hard but the score is still level, backing them at improved in-play odds can represent excellent value.

Common in-play markets include next goalscorer, next team to score, total goals over/under, and correct score. Many experienced punters will watch the first 15–20 minutes of a match before placing any in-play bets, using that time to assess which team looks more dangerous, how the referee is officiating, and whether either side seems to be missing key players or struggling with the conditions.

Key Betting Markets to Watch

Beyond the outright and match-winner markets, the World Cup offers a huge variety of specialist bets worth exploring:

Both Teams to Score (BTTS): Group stage fixtures are often more open than knockout games, with teams needing wins to progress. BTTS markets can offer strong value in must-win scenarios.

Asian Handicaps: These markets eliminate the draw option and can offer better value than traditional 1X2 betting, particularly when one side is a strong but not overwhelming favourite.

Tournament Top Scorer: If you can identify a striker in the form of his life playing for a side likely to go deep into the tournament, the top scorer market can offer exceptional long-odds value.

Player Specials: Cards, assists, shots on target — the range of player-specific markets available during a World Cup is enormous, and knowing your players and tactical systems can give you an edge here.

Managing Your Bankroll

No betting guide would be complete without a word on responsible wagering. The World Cup is a marathon, not a sprint — there will be several fixtures per day during the group stage, and it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement and overextend yourself.

Set a budget before the tournament begins and stick to it. A general rule of thumb is to stake no more than 2–5% of your total bankroll on any single bet. Keep records of your bets so you can track what’s working and what isn’t, and never chase losses by increasing your stakes after a bad run.

Getting Started

With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, now is the time to get familiar with the markets, do your research on the teams, and identify where your best opportunities lie. The expanded 48-team format guarantees surprises — and for sharp-eyed bettors, surprises mean value.