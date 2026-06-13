Cork City FC Annual Golf Classic

13 June 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The continued growth of the tournament has helped the club secure a headline sponsor for the first time

Cork City FC have announced they will return to the Lee Valley Golf Club for their annual golf classic on Thursday August 20th.

The annual event is a key fundraiser for the club and a welcome day out for fans, players, and businesses that support the club, and it allows them to interact with each other in a relaxed environment.

Due to the continued growth and success of the annual Golf Classic, the event will, for the first time since it took place in 2012, have a headline sponsor – family-owned compressed air specialists Airtech Compressors from Little Island in Cork.

The cost to enter for a team of three is €300, while tee box and green sponsorship options are also available at a cost of €100. The tournament format is a scramble competition with many great prizes up for grabs on the day.

Anthony O’Sullivan, Commercial Manager at Cork City FC said: “We are delighted to announce our annual golf classic will again be held at the Lee Valley Golf club later this year. The event is always a highlight for fans who get to have a chat with the players, enjoy a day out and fundraise for the team we all support. We would like to thank our new headline sponsor, Airtec Compressors, for supporting this event and the club this year. We really look forward to working with them and helping to make this the most memorable golf classic yet.”

The Managing Directors at Airtec Compressors said: “As supporters of Cork City FC, we are thrilled to be a part of the longstanding golf classic and to support the club in fundraising for their continued success. We can’t wait to work with the team at Cork City FC and are really looking forward to seeing players and fans on the day.”

To enter a team or to find out more information, contact Anthony O’Sullivan on anthony@corkcityfc.ie/083 0317834