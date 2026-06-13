Cork online player scoops €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize

13 June 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

A EuroMillions Plus player in Cork is set to start their weekend in style after matching all five numbers in Friday night’s draw to win the top prize of €500,000. The Cork player purchased their winning ticket online on the day of the draw.

The numbers in Friday, 12th June, EuroMillions Plus draw were: 5, 7, 9, 32 and 37.

Meanwhile, a player in Dublin also scooped €11,454 after matching five numbers in the main EuroMillions draw. Their winning ticket was purchased online on 10th June, using the Scheduled Play feature.

The numbers in Friday, 12th June, main EuroMillions draw were: 4, 7, 14, 22, 23 and the Lucky Stars were 1 and 7.

National Lottery spokesperson, Emma Monaghan, said “It’s been a brilliant start to the weekend for EuroMillions players in Cork and Dublin, with two online players waking up to exciting prize notifications this morning. In Cork, one player has scooped the EuroMillions Plus top prize worth €500,000, while a Dublin player has also won €11,454 after matching five numbers in the main EuroMillions draw. We’re encouraging online players in both Cork and Dublin to check their National Lottery accounts carefully today – there could be a very exciting email notification waiting!”

The Cork and Dublin online winners have received email notifications and are encouraged to check their National Lottery accounts for details of their wins. Both winners should contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie . Arrangements will then be made for them to collect their prize at Lottery Headquarters.

Tonight’s Lotto jackpot is set to roll towards an estimated €3.8 million. Players dreaming of winning big are reminded that tickets can be purchased nationwide in-store, through the National Lottery app or online at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.45pm cut-off time for sales this evening.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, €7 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 39 years ago. In 2024 alone, €239.3 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.