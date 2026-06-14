14 June 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Coca‑Cola Thank You Fund to Surpass €2 Million Invested in Local Communities as Applications Open in Cork for 2026

Applications can be submitted at coca-cola.ie/thankyou before Friday 26th June

Coca-Cola Ireland, and its strategic bottling partner Coca‑Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland, announced the launch of the 2026 Coca‑Cola Thank You Fund. With €100,000 in grant funding available this year, the Fund’s total investment in youth and local community organisations since 2011 will surpass €2 million, supporting programmes that empower young people through inclusion, wellbeing and future work readiness organisations in Cork encouraged to apply.

Now entering its 16th year, the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund has supported nearly 200 non-profit organisations, creating meaningful impact in local communities across the island of Ireland. Over that time, the Fund has helped a generation of young people to build confidence, skills and opportunity, with many of those impacted now the community leaders, mentors and role models shaping the next generation.

Operated in partnership with the Irish Youth Foundation (IYF), and supported by YouthAction Northern Ireland (YANI), the Fund is inviting groups to apply for grants of between €5,000 and €15,000 (£4,500 – £13,000) that will be awarded to eligible organisations delivering meaningful, community‑led interventions. Applications for the 2026 Coca Cola Thank You Fund are now open via coca-cola.ie/thankyou until Friday 26th June.

This year’s Coca-Cola Thank You Fund theme focuses on Inclusion & Wellbeing for Future Work Readiness, helping young people aged 16 – 25 develop the confidence, capabilities and practical life skills needed to successfully navigate education, training and employment pathways.

Commenting on the launch, Amruta Vaidya, Country Manager, Coca‑Cola Ireland, said: “Surpassing the €2 million milestone is an incredibly proud moment for the Coca‑Cola Thank You Fund and reflects more than 16 years of championing local communities across the island of Ireland. Behind every project funded are young people gaining confidence, discovering new opportunities and shaping brighter futures.

“What’s particularly powerful is seeing the long-term impact of that support, with young people who benefitted from community programmes in the early years of the Fund now becoming mentors, advocates and local leaders within their own communities.

“This year’s focus on inclusion, wellbeing and future work readiness recognises the challenges many young people are navigating today. By continuing to support local community groups delivering meaningful local interventions, we hope to empower more young people with the skills, resilience and support systems they need to reach their full potential.”

Simon Fitzpatrick, General Manager, Coca‑Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland, added: “We’re proud to continue our partnership with Coca-Cola Ireland on the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund and to support vital programmes creating lasting impact in communities across Ireland and Northern Ireland. By investing in initiatives that promote wellbeing and employability, we hope to help young people build confidence, strengthen life skills and access opportunities that can positively shape their futures and support them in navigating the world of work and building more independent, sustainable futures. Through our long-standing connections in communities across this island, we’re focused on backing organisations that make a meaningful difference to young people.”

Sarah Edmonds, CEO, Irish Youth Foundation said: “Supporting young people with the tools, confidence and resilience to navigate life has never been more important. Through the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund, we’re proud to continue partnering with organisations responding directly to the needs of young people in local communities across Ireland.

“This year’s focus reflects the realities youth services are seeing every day, with growing demand for programmes that promote wellbeing, inclusion and pathways into education and employment. We encourage community groups to apply and play a role in creating brighter, more inclusive futures for our young people.”

This year’s applications will be assessed under the theme of Inclusion & Wellbeing for Future Work Readiness, with applicants encouraged to visit the website for further details and full terms and conditions.

In 2025, 14 youth‑focused organisations across Ireland and Northern Ireland received grant shares, including South Dublin County Partnership (Dublin) which supports young people facing barriers to employment and R.E.A.C.H Across (Derry), which delivers leadership and skills development programmes for young people across communities in Northern Ireland. Both groups attended this year’s Coca-Cola Thank You Fund launch.