Cork Summer Show Confirms Biggest Line-Up to Date as Bus Éireann Extends 208 Service

15 June 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork Summer Show – Munster’s longest-running agricultural showcase – confirms an extended Bus Éireann 208 service for this year’s event, bringing visitors directly to the Showgrounds entrance every 10–20 minutes across the weekend. See the full schedule of events and book your tickets today at www.corksummershow.com.

Operating from 10am to 6pm on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 June, the extended 208 Bus Éireann service will connect key areas across Cork city before continuing to the Cork Summer Showgrounds in Curraheen. With over 45,000 visitors expected, organisers are encouraging attendees to plan their journey in advance and make use of the enhanced transport options.

With improved traffic measures in place this year, getting to the show has never been easier with free shuttle buses from Ballincollig Shopping Centre, Black Ash Park & Ride, Curraheen Greyhound Stadium and the Le Cheile building at MTU’s Bishopstown Campus. There will also be increased parking capacity in MTU’s Bishopstown Campus this year, also at the Le Cheile building.

New additions to the 2026 line up include the Agri Aware Talks and Demonstration Marquee, a live working farm experience, machinery demonstrations, the Cork Reenactment Military Show, the RSA Education Truck, Tug of War Ireland, a new dressage demonstration on Sunday, and rabbits and guinea pigs in the poultry marquee on Saturday, and musical delights such as Bog Jazz and the Swift Show Tribute Band.

The newest addition of a special dressage demonstration will feature dressage coach and Grand Prix winner, Sue Smallman, alongside Irish U25 Champion and international dressage rider Emily Kate Robinson. The demonstration will showcase movements from the highest level of dressage – Grand Prix – including half passes in trot and canter, canter pirouettes, flying changes.

A major focus for 2026 is agricultural education, with the Agri Aware Talks and Demonstration Marquee, live working farm experience, milking demonstrations and machinery displays giving families and city-based visitors a closer understanding of modern rural life. Across the weekend, competitors will take part in livestock, equestrian, poultry, craft, baking, horticulture and home industry classes, continuing the Show’s long tradition as one of Munster’s key platforms for agricultural and community competition.

This year’s live entertainment programme will also feature Jerry Fish, Fiona Kennedy, Gina and the Champions, The Céilí Allstars, James Keegan, DJ Jim X Comet, Two Time Polka, Boolaboom and Zurrito. Returning favourites across the programme will include chick hatchings, tractor displays, baking classes, pony experiences, artisan markets, floral art demonstrations by members of AOIFA on Sunday in the Equine competition rings, livestock and equestrian competitions, and the ever-popular Kids’ Zone and Funfair.

This year’s official charity partner is Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery, who this year celebrate 25 years of dedicated voluntary service, supporting families through some of the most difficult and uncertain moments of their lives. This partnership reflects the Show’s continued commitment to community and supporting local organisations.

Adrian O Loughlin, Senior Operations Manager, South Bus Éireann said: “We are pleased to support Cork Summer Show 2026 by extending the 208 service to the Cork Summer Showgrounds in Curraheen across the full weekend. The service will offer visitors a convenient and sustainable way to travel to and from the event, connecting key areas across Cork city directly with the Showgrounds entrance. With large crowds expected on both days, we encourage attendees to plan their journey in advance and make use of the public transport options available.”

Cllr Fergal Dennehy, Lord Mayor Cork City said: “The Cork Summer Show is a testament to Cork’s heritage, resilience, and community spirit, and Cork City Council is honoured to be one of its main sponsors. This event connects our urban and rural communities, celebrates sustainable living, and brings families together in a way few events can. Supporting the show reflects our commitment to a vibrant, inclusive, and forward‑thinking Cork.”

Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley, Lord Mayor Cork County said: “Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley said, “Cork County Council is proud to continue its sponsorship of the Cork Summer Show, supporting an event that brings communities together and celebrates the vibrant spirit of our county. Agriculture continues to be one of our most vital industries, yet the Cork Summer Show represents far more than that. It is a celebration of the finest food, music, farming heritage and innovation. This event truly displays the best that our county has to offer, with something for all ages to enjoy. Thank you to the Munster Agricultural Society and all those behind the scenes who make this show possible every year. I am very much looking forward to experiencing all that the show has to offer for 2026.”

Platinum sponsors of the Cork Summer Show 2026 are Munster Agricultural Society, Cork City Council and Cork County Council, with additional support from Bus Éireann. Media partners are 96FM & C103FM and the Irish Examiner.