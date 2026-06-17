GAA to partner with UCC on landmark Atlas of the GAA

17 June 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The GAA has announced a new partnership with University College Cork (UCC) to publish an Atlas of the GAA, a major new publication that will explore, map and celebrate the cultural significance of the organisation both nationally and internationally.

Atlas of the GAA: Cumann Lúthchleas Gael / The Gaelic Athletic Association will feature in the critically acclaimed Atlas Series published by Cork University Press, the publishing arm of UCC. The volume will coincide with the 145th anniversary of the GAA in 2029 and forms part of a wider programme of commemorative initiatives leading towards the association’s 150th anniversary in 2034.

Central to the project is a call to action to GAA clubs, at home and abroad, to actively participate in shaping this definitive record of the organisation. Clubs will be invited to contribute key data that will inform a major mapping exercise, capturing the scale, reach and cultural significance of the Association.

The volume, which will draw on the data for a selection of maps, will be co-edited by Atlas Series stalwarts Dr John Crowley (UCC School of the Human Environment) and Dr Donal Ó Drisceoil (UCC School of History), who previously collaborated on Atlas of the Irish Revolution (2017), recently voted one of the top twenty Irish books of the last two decades. They will be joined by Dr Liam O’Callaghan (School of Health and Sport Sciences, Liverpool Hope University), Dr Richard McElligott (School of Business and Humanities, Dundalk Institute of Technology), and cartographic editor Charlie Roche (Mobile GIS). The Atlas will also cover the role of women in the history of the GAA and include the growth of the Camogie Association since 1924 and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association since 1974.

Uachtarán CLG Jarlath Burns said: “We are delighted and honoured that the award-winning Atlas series from Cork University Press will now add a study of Gaelic games to its impressive collection. This landmark project will be the first major academic work on the GAA since our oral history project as part of our 125 celebrations, and following on from that success, I believe the Atlas of the GAA will be something that will position the Association as we look to mark our 150th anniversary in 2034.

“Since 1884 the GAA has grown to occupy a pre-eminent place in Irish life, as synonymous for our community cohesion as we are for our thrilling games. Mapping and charting this journey through an academic lens will be a milestone and I’ve no doubt it will be a most sought-after publication.

“In addition to the resource that will be the printed Atlas, we are hugely excited about the digital mapping project, which will allow us to preserve for posterity the stories of all 1,600 GAA clubs dotted throughout Ireland and the more than 500 operating around the globe. I look forward to every one of our units engaging and telling their story when the time comes.”

President of UCC, Professor John O’Halloran commented: “UCC is delighted to partner with the GAA on this ambitious project, which draws on grassroots research and the renowned Atlas Series format to explore the cultural significance of Ireland’s foremost sporting organisation. It is a wonderful example of public scholarship in action, and a testament to the collaborative strength of colleagues across our institution from the College of Arts, Celtic Studies & Social Sciences, Cork University Press and Cork University Foundation.”

“UCC has a rich sporting tradition in Gaelic football, hurling and camogie. Our GAA scholarship empowers athletes to achieve their best both in the game and in their academic pursuits. We are proud of the many alumni who have gone on to achieve success at inter-county and club level as well as our Ashbourne cup winning camogie team in 2026. Atlas of the GAA promises to enhance that tradition from the field to the page.”

Co-editor to the volume, Dr. John Crowley added: “When the GAA approached my colleagues and I about a potential new book for the Atlas Series, I knew it would be a great fit. The GAA has been a significant part of the Irish cultural experience since its inception in 1884. This exciting new project will mark an important milestone in the Association’s history and will provide unique ways of comprehending its widespread impact both at home and abroad.”

The project is made possible by a GAA donation to Cork University Foundation, underlining the Association’s commitment to supporting scholarly research that deepens understanding of its cultural and social impact.

Atlas of the GAA will depend on the active involvement of clubs to help document places, people and memories. Further details on how clubs can contribute data and participate in the mapping process will be announced by the GAA in due course.