K-Pop tribute band ‘KATZEYE’ to perform at City Hall

17 June 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The excitement, energy and colour of the global K-pop phenomenon is coming to Cork this October as KATZEYE – The Ultimate Tribute brings a spectacular family-friendly concert experience to Cork City Hall.

Presented by Tom Keating, the exciting live production will take to the stage on Bank Holiday Monday, October 26th, delivering an unforgettable evening packed with music, dance, dazzling performances and all the superstar magic that has made KATSEYE one of the most talked-about names in K-pop.

As K-pop continues to grow in popularity across Ireland and around the world, demand for live experiences celebrating the genre has never been greater. Inspired by the music, style and stage presence of KATSEYE, the fast-rising pop group, this high-energy tribute show offers fans the chance to immerse themselves in the excitement of a K-pop concert right here in Cork.

KATZEYE – The Ultimate Tribute recreates the atmosphere of a live K-pop spectacular with stunning choreography, incredible vocals, eye-catching costumes and non-stop entertainment from start to finish. Designed to capture the positivity, fun and excitement that have made K-pop a global cultural phenomenon, the show promises an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

From the moment the lights go down, fans can expect a vibrant celebration of K-pop culture filled with singalong moments, audience interaction and all the excitement of a major arena production brought to the intimate surroundings of Cork City Hall.

Promoter Tom Keating said the show is expected to be one of the most exciting family entertainment events of the autumn season. “The popularity of K-pop continues to grow year after year, and KATSEYE is one of the most exciting acts capturing the imagination of young music fans around the world. This show delivers all of the music, energy, choreography and excitement that people love about K-pop while creating a fun and family-friendly experience that everyone can enjoy together.”

With schools on mid-term break and families looking for exciting entertainment over the Bank Holiday weekend, organisers expect strong demand for tickets from across Cork, Munster and beyond.

The fully seated production runs for approximately one hour and twenty minutes, including an interval, making it an ideal live entertainment experience for younger fans while still delivering all the spectacle and excitement that K-pop audiences have come to expect.

KATZEYE – The Ultimate Tribute takes place at Cork City Hall on Bank Holiday Monday, October 26th. Doors open at 6 pm with the show beginning at 6.45 pm. Tickets Go On Sale Friday, June 19th at 10 am. Tickets are priced at €25, €30 and €39 for VIP seating. The show is fully seated, and under-16s must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are on sale via Eventbrite.ie link : https://shorturl.at/vevA6