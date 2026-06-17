17 June 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Harpers to the fore as International Harp Festival Celebrates Forty Years

An Chúirt Chruitireachta International Harp Festival at An Grianán, Termonfeckin, Co. Louth, is one of the longest-running harp festivals in Ireland

Now in its 40th year, An Chúirt Chruitireachta will see harp players from all over Ireland & around the globe gather in Termonfeckin Co. Louth for an immersive week of harping from 28th June to 3rd July 2026.

Internationally renowned artists and exceptional tutors will come together to perform, mentor and celebrate in a week dedicated to the Irish harp. Máire Ní Chathasaigh, a founder of the festival, returns to the tutor team for the 40th year. Another Cork harper, Siobhan Buckley has been commissioned to arrange a new work for harp ensemble which will be premiered at the festival on Wednesday 1st July. Cork-based harper Oisín Morrison also features on the tutor team and will deliver a workshop as part of the festival.

This year’s festival features a variety of events, including daytime workshops, evening concerts, talks, exhibitions, pop-ups, a céilí, fringe events, rising stars concerts and a finale concert. Tickets are available at www.harpfestival.ie.

Established in 1986, An Chúirt Chruitireachta is an annual international harp festival run by

Cairde na Cruite (Friends of the Harp). The festival has been at the forefront of integrating the harp into the wider world of Irish traditional music. It sees harpers from all over the world come together for an immersive week of harping. Participants have the opportunity to engage with other harpers, gain a better understanding of Irish music, song and dance, and learn more about the harp and its music.

Students will stay onsite in An Grianán, Termonfeckin, Co. Louth where they will engage in daily classes, workshops and concerts. They will learn about historical and contemporary aspects of the harp tradition and explore the harp in its many forms through performances and

demonstrations on Irish, early Irish and pedal harps. A unique feature of this year’s festival is the formation of two festival ensembles, featuring harp players from across Ireland, who will perform specially-commissioned arrangements by leading harpers Lauren Ní Néill and Siobhan Buckley in an evening concert on Wednesday 1st July.

Máire Ní Chathasaigh, leading international harper and a founding member of the festival, is among this year’s tutors:

‘I’ve been teaching at Cairde na Cruite’s An Chúirt Chruitireachta, the International Festival for Irish Harp, every year since it started in 1986. Wherever In the world I’ve been touring, I’ve always been sure to make it back to Termonfeckin, Co Louth for what is the world’s premier festival for Irish harp.

The Festival is harp immersion heaven: a unique, inspiring and life-enhancing celebration in a beautiful location where the cares of the world seem to recede into the distance. The warm camaraderie, wonderful atmosphere and top-notch music cast a very special spell, drawing participants back year after year.’

The festival will kick off on Sunday 28th June in the picturesque surroundings of An

Grianán, Termonfeckin, Co. Louth with an evening concert, ‘Fáilte Isteach’ featuring Éadaoin Ní Mhaicín and sibling duo Michelle and Louise Mulcahy. Monday 29th June’s evening concert, ‘Connecting Cultures’, features internationally renowned virtuosos Catrin Finch & Aoife Ní Bhriain.

Workshops and events continue throughout the week culminating in a ‘Finale’ Concert on Thursday 2nd July featuring premieres of five newly commissioned works for Irish harp by John Buckley, Seán Doherty, Eoghan Desmond, Tom Lane and Yue Song, funded by the Arts Council Commissions Award, performed by Fiona Gryson, Rachel Duffy, Síofra Ní Dhubhghaill and Maria Matthews and performances by acclaimed duo Síle Denvir and Barry Kerr.

Members of the public are invited to attend the exciting line-up of ticketed concerts

taking place at 7.30pm on Sunday 28th June, Monday 29th June, Wednesday 1st July and Thursday 2nd July at an Grianán.

An Chúirt Chruitireachta 2026 by Cairde na Cruite International Harp Festival | Eventbrite

Festival places can also be booked for those who wish to immerse themselves in a week of Irish harp playing:

An Chúirt Chruitireachta Cairde na Cruite, International Harp Festival 2026

What previous festival participants had to say:

‘It is hard to pick out what I liked most but overall I’d say the word transmission sums it all up. You are continuing a tradition of passing on the skills and enthusiasm and appreciation of the Irish harping tradition stretching back for centuries. Here, I have been made feel part of a living tradition with a very bright future.’

Fringe Events – Harping for all ages!

As part of the festival, a series of fringe events will be held in Drogheda town throughout the

week. ‘Rising Stars’ recitals highlight up-and-coming performers in lunchtime concerts at the Highlanes Gallery, Drogheda on Tuesday 30th June and on Thursday 2nd July. Admission is free and no booking is required.

The ‘Goltraí agus Geantraí’ sessions led by harpist Claire O’Donnell are designed to introduce babies, toddlers and their accompanying adults to the magic of the harp. They take place at Drogheda Library on Tuesday 30th June. Admission is free but booking is essential by contacting Drogheda Library directly.

Booking Tickets:

Tickets for all evening concerts (€15 plus booking fees – concessions available) can be booked through Eventbrite. An Chúirt Chruitireachta 2026 by Cairde na Cruite International Harp Festival | Eventbrite

There are also day packages and residential packages available for festival participant places. Prices start at just €150 and we warmly welcome harpers of every standard from all over the world to our 2026 festival. Places can be booked at www.harpfestival.ie

Festival Tutors

Áine Ní Dhubhghaill / Deirdre Granville / Deirdre Ní Bhuachalla / Gráinne Hambly / Kathleen Loughnane / Máire Ní Chathasaigh / Oisín Morrison / Úna Ní Fhlannagáin

Festival Artists:

Éadaoin Ní Mhaicín / Michelle and Louise Mulcahy / Catrin Finch and Aoife Ní Bhriain / Lauren Ní Néill and Eugene McKenna / Siobhan Buckley and Music Generation Laois Harp Ensemble / Fiona Gryson, Rachel Duffy, Síofra Ní Dhubhghaill and Maria Matthews / Síle Denvir and Barry Kerr