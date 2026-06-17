Carrigaline Weekly News

17 June 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Pipe Band Wins again

Congratulations to Carrigaline Pipe Band who won the UK Pipe Band championships in Belfast last Saturday June 13th. They were also placed 1st in the Drum Corps championships.

The band travelled up to Dundalk on Friday where they stayed overnight before going on to Belfast on Saturday morning. They were back home again to lead the Carrigaline Eucharistic procession after 12.30pm Mass on Sunday.

The Pipe band continue practice every Thursday evening in the Band Hall. Enquiries to Paddy O’Connell 087 968 5833

Maritime and Folk Festival

Plans for Carrigaline’s first Maritime and Folk Festival on June 26/27/28th are progressing well. Musicians and singers from Ireland will be joined by international stars from England, Wales, Brittany, Jamaica, Australia and Poland. Internationally renowned Maddy Prior heads up the festival concert on Sunday 28th in the Carrigaline Court Hotel. A concert will be held in the Inkwell Theatre on Saturday June 27th with singers from Ireland, England and Poland. Free performances will take place in the hotel and all the pubs in town over the weekend. The complete programme is on the website “Carrigaline International Maritime and Folk Festival’

Visit to Ronóg’s Well

The annual visit to Ronóg’s Well on the eve of the feast of St John takes place in Carrigaline. A tradition which has been carried out for over 200 years. This Tuesday June 23rd pilgrims are invited to assemble at the entrance on the Ballinrea road from 7.00pm where the Carrigaline Pipe Band will lead them in procession to the well. There the rosary will be recited as the priest does the rounds of the holy well making the sign of the cross on five designated stones. The band will play sacred music and hymns will be sung. The ceremony will conclude with Benediction. All are welcome to attend.

Lions Club

The annual Fort to Fort cycle rally organised by the Carrigaline Lions Club and supported by Kinsale Lions Club and others was an outstanding success. The weather and the location was ideal on Saturday morning last as over 300 cyclists headed out from Camden Fort Meagher at 9.15am. They travelled through Carrigaline to Charles Fort in Kinsale on to the Old Head, To Ballinspittle for refreshment in the GAA club, inland to Dunderrow and back to Kinsale again for refreshment stop at the Kinsale Rugby Club. Distances travelled were 60k, 90K and 120K with all returning safely to Camden Fort Meagher. Reports from many cycling clubs that took part was that the event was very well organised ,well stewarded and efficiently run.

Eucharistic Procession

The Carrigaline Eucharistic procession on Sunday last was held in ideal summer conditions. The monstrance was carried by Monsignor Aidan O’Driscoll Co PP, flanked by four canopy bearers. The procession was led by the Carrigaline Pipe Band, followed by the cross bearer in front of a large contingent of First Holy Communion children, followed by hundreds of the congregation. The route was from the church down Main Street around the Garda Station to Old Waterpark and back on Church Road to the church for benediction. A special thanks to the Gardaí for their assistance.

Summer Fete

The Carrigaline Summer Fete will take place this Saturday June 20th from 11.00 am to 3.00pm at St Mary’s National School at Waterpark, Carrigaline. A day of family fun there will be lots of raffle prizes to be won, home baking, bric-a-brac stall, country produce, toy stall. Yummy food in their café, BBQ food, children’s games, plants, bouncing castles and much more. Proceeds in aid of Carrigaline Union of Parishes.

Active Retired

Carrigaline Active Retired had a great crowd at the Complex on Thursday June 4th when they did charcoal drawing with Bernie and her helpers. They were all very pleased with their masterpieces of art. Last Thursday June 11th they went on a day trip to Gougane Barra, Bantry House and finished up with dinner in the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway. While the weather was not ideal they had a very pleasant day out.

This Thursday 18th CARA will have a talk with Cllr Audrey Buckley and on Thursday 25th they will have entertainment by The Maritime Singers. Active Retired are taking a break for the months of July & August and wish all their members a pleasant summer. They will return to the Community Complex on Thursday September 3rd from 2.30pm until 4.30pm. New members are always welcome.

Men’s Shed

Men from the Carrigaline Men’s Shed were busy over the weekend stewarding at the Lions Club organised annual Fort to Fort cycle rally on Saturday and the Down Syndrome walk from Haulbowline to Páirc Uí Chaoimh and the Eucharistic procession on Sunday. The members walking group continue to go on a different route every Monday while the cycling group travel to Crosshaven and back every Friday. The Ciorcal Comhrá is taking a break for the summer and plan to regroup in September. All other activities in the Shed continue, the wood workshop, the engineering workshop and especially the polytunnel which is very busy. New members continue to join the Men’s Shed and visitors to see the Shed are a regular occurrence. Enquiries to Barry Cogan 087 813 7990.

Pioneer Mass

Members of the Carrigaline Pioneer Centre attended the Annual Diocesan Pioneer Mass which was held in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Glounthaune on Friday night last June 12th, the feast of the Sacred Heart. The large congregation was warmly welcomed by Parish Priest Fr Damien O’Mahony Co PP. Fr Damien, a Pioneer himself, was presented with his silver pioneer pin and jubilee certificate on the night. In his homily Fr O’Mahony gave an inspiring address and encouraged adults who do not drink alcohol to join the Pioneers. Long service presentations on the night comprised of two Fr Cullen medallions, 16 Diamond, seven gold and three silver pins and certificates and two new members in their late teens. After the ceremony all adjourned to the nearby Parish Centre for refreshments organised by the Parish Council.

Tidy Towns

Well done to the Carrigaline Tidy Towns volunteers who continue to work double shifts every day during the month of June and sparing no effort to keep Carrigaline clean, tidy and presentable. Great credit to all who in the last month spread 12 tons of mulch over all the floral spaces throughout the town. The floral displays on the roundabouts, the bridge and in all the flower beds are looking spectacular. Many shops and bars have beautiful floral window box displays. All the residential estates are looking well and are a credit to the residents. New members and volunteers are always welcome, for enquiries email carrigalinett@gmail.com

CREID Programme

Enrolment is now open for sacramental preparation classes 2026–2027. Does your child attend an Educate Together or Church of Ireland school locally, or perhaps your child is homeschooled? Would they like to take part in engaging and meaningful sacramental preparation classes to receive their sacraments? They are now enrolling for: First Holy Communion and Confirmation . Classes for 2026–2027 are now open for registration.

WhatsApp: 087 610 8337 or Email: carrigalinesacraments@gmail.com

Fáilte roimh chách — all are welcome.

Carraig ag Caint

Carraig ag Caint had 12 of their members among the group from Carrigaline who travelled to Guidel for the 40 year celebrations of the twinning between Carrigaline and Guidel on first week of June They received a warm welcome and shared music, dance and continued friendship. A great number of 15 turned up to the Pop Up Gaeltacht in the Corner House on Thursday May 28th Bhí oíche deas again arís le 15 ag caint agus ag baint craic as an #POPUpGaeltacht i dTig a’ Chúinne. On the last Friday of the month Comhrá agus tae takes place in the Library. Comhrá, tae is taitneamh sa leabharlann ar an Aoine 29ú

Bíonn tae agus plé gach Aoine deireanach den mhí ag 15:00 i leabharlann Charraig Uí Leighin. The Ciorcal Comhrá will continue for the summer in Esquires café at Dairygold Coop SuperStores.