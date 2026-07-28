Fota Wildlife Park celebrates rare double birth of critically endangered tiger and lion cubs

28 July 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

First-ever multiple-cub Sumatran tiger litter born at the Park, alongside a litter of endangered Asian lion cubs

Fota Wildlife Park has announced a landmark moment in its conservation breeding work: the birth of two critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born on June 16th, to mother Jambi and father Batak, the first time more than one cub has been born in a single litter at the Park.

The Cork conservation attraction has also confirmed the arrival of three endangered Asian lion cubs, born on July 1st to mother Arya and father Yali. The birth marks nine-year-old Arya’s second litter with Yali, who is 10 years old.

The latest arrivals add to a significant period of new births at Fota Wildlife Park, which has recently welcomed a critically endangered Nubian giraffe calf, two European bison calves, a François’ langur infant and six meerkat pups.

Sumatran tigers and Asian lions face ongoing threats in the wild, including habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict and poaching.

The Sumatran tiger is classified as Critically Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, the highest threat category before extinction in the wild, with fewer than 350 individuals estimated to remain in their native habitat.

The Asian lion is classified as Endangered by the IUCN and survives today in only one wild population, located in India’s Gir Forest. With the species restricted to this single remaining habitat, conservation breeding programmes in wildlife parks and zoos play a critical role in supporting its long-term survival. The last recording of the wild population was 891 individuals in 2025.

These latest births demonstrate Fota Wildlife Park’s ongoing commitment to global conservation programmes and its significant role in supporting efforts to raise awareness, educate and protect some of the world’s most endangered species.

Lead Ranger, John Leahy said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to announce the birth of both sets of cubs. I have to pinch myself when I think about the fact that we’re announcing both Sumatran tiger and Asian lion cubs this summer.

We’ve had members of the public asking about the noises, the squeaks and everything they’re hearing over the past few weeks from the Asian Sanctuary. So, we’re delighted to confirm these exciting births at the Park. The cubs are currently getting the developmental space they need with their respective mothers, so they are not on public view as yet.

It’s Jambi the Sumatran tiger’s first time being a mother, and she’s been amazing. The two tiger cubs are feeding really well. At this stage of their growth, we really take a hands-off approach and allow the young cubs to nurse naturally. Jambi has kept them mostly in their house and only brings them out in the evenings, after the Park has closed, when the temperatures have cooled.

Arya, the lioness, has been an incredibly protective and attentive mother. She gave birth in the den, which faces the visitor viewing area, and we have to restrict the area for now to allow her the privacy and space she needs while nursing and caring for her cubs. As a result, the cubs are not visible publicly, but we hope to reopen access within the next few weeks as they continue to settle.”

Jambi, the Sumatran tiger mother, is five years old and was born at Tiergarten Heidelberg. She has been at Fota Wildlife Park for three years, arriving in February 2023 as part of the Ex-situ Endangered Species Breeding Programme (EEP), and this is her first litter. She is known for her curiosity towards the animal care team, making her a firm favourite among rangers. Batak, the father, is 12 years old and was born at ZooParc de Beauval. He has been at the Park for 11 years, and is known for his relaxed temperament, often greeting rangers each morning with a welcome vocalisation.

Lioness Arya was born as part of the first ever litter of Asian lion cubs at Fota Wildlife Park in 2017 before later transferring to Helsinki Zoo. Arya didn’t settle into the pride in Helsinki and it was decided that she should return to Fota Wildlife Park. She settled back into the Park exceptionally well and has since formed a strong bond with the resident breeding male, Yali.

To maintain genetic diversity within the EEPs, animals are moved between zoological organisations to breed with new mates.

Fota Wildlife Park participates successfully in many EEPs in cooperation with European and UK zoos and wildlife parks for species such as red panda, drill monkeys, black-and-white ruffed lemurs.

Fota Wildlife Park is a partner in the Breeding Waders European Innovation Partnership (EIP) for the curlew and works with the National Parks and Wildlife Service and other partners to conserve several endangered native species, including the natterjack toad, white-clawed crayfish and the corncrake.