29 July 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment



10 things that will be remembered from the World Championship

This review is provided by the 1xBet Ireland betting company, a legal bookmaker licensed to operate officially in Ireland.

Spain national team triumph

In their 8 matches, Luis de la Fuente’s side conceded just one goal, progressing through a tough knockout stage in dominant fashion. The midfield, led by Rodri, simply stripped their opponents of possession, whilst up front Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal and their teammates created scoring opportunities sooner or later.

Spain have become the world’s best team two years after winning the European Championship, and it looks as though they are set to reign for a long time to come.

Messi’s swan song

Lionel Messi arrived at his sixth global tournament and turned every appearance on the pitch into a real spectacle. Eight goals and four assists – fantastic statistics. The 39-year-old legend led Argentina’s play, and the team fought as one for him. Messi’s tears after the final are an image that fans will never forget.

A showcase for the star forwards

It wasn’t just Messi who scored plenty of goals in the World Football Forum. Kylian Mbappé became the top scorer with 10 goals, followed by Haaland and Bellingham with 7 each, Kane and Dembélé with 6 each, and Oyarzabal with 5. The attacking stars of the top national teams did not disappoint, treating fans to a host of memorable moments.

The Vozinha phenomenon

Cape Verde’s goalkeeper Vozinha became the tournament’s biggest folk hero in 2026. His dramatic saves and heartfelt celebrations in the matches against Spain and Argentina sparked a global viral trend on Instagram: by the Global Forum’s end, the 40-year-old goalkeeper had amassed 29 million followers.

Brazil, Germany and Portugal fall short

Several top teams disappointed their fans by being knocked out at an early stage. The Germans were eliminated in the Round of 32, whilst the Brazilians and the Portuguese were beaten in the Round of 16.

These teams faced similar problems: a lack of creativity in attack and an excess of individualism, which they never managed to channel into team chemistry. Immediately after the tournament, Germany and Portugal appointed new coaches, whilst Brazil still have faith in Carlo Ancelotti, for whom the tournament in the US was only his first in charge of a national team.

Hydration breaks

The North American heat and high humidity led to the introduction of mandatory three-minute breaks in each half. These ‘hydration breaks’ turned into mini time-outs, during which coaches would adjust their tactics on the fly and completely change the course of the game. They also helped the broadcasters make a good profit from advertising.

Norwegian fans

The most entertaining part of the festival is always in the stands. Thousands of Scandinavians in striking costumes made their mark with their iconic chants and rowing gestures. The players also joined in the festivities at the stadiums. And Erling Haaland, beating a drum and setting the rhythm, became the symbol of the tournament.

High ticket prices and record crowds

Despite the sky-high ticket prices, the stadiums in the US, Canada and Mexico were packed to capacity. The organisers recorded an all-time attendance record for the Globe Cup: 6,810,966 people. The previous record was set in 1994, when the tournament was also held in the US.

The France vs England match

The tournament featured many thrilling games, but the number of goals scored in the third-place match surprised everyone. The last time 10 or more goals were scored in a Globe Cup match was in 1982 in the group stage, and in 1954 in the knockout stage.

Having been knocked out in the semi-finals, England and France were no longer under much pressure and played for their own enjoyment. The bronze medal match lived up to the finest traditions of all-star games in American sports leagues and treated the spectators to a host of stunning goals from top-class footballers.

The final score was 6-4 to England, their best result since winning the World Football Forum 1966 on home soil.

48 teams: new format and geography

Expanding the field to 48 teams has radically changed the tournament landscape. The packed schedule, featuring the Round of 32, has turned watching the tournament into a real marathon, and spectators have been treated to more thrilling knockout matches.

The main football tournament of the year has come to an end, but there are other exciting matches and competitions still to come. And there’s an offer available for new players on 1xBet Ireland: bet 10 EUR and get 48 EUR with the promo code HIGHLIGHTS2.

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