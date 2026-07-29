Affordable Family Fun Day Out at Cork Racecourse Mallow this August Bank Holiday Monday

29 July 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Horse Racing at Cork Racecourse, Mallow on Bank Holiday Monday

Families looking for an affordable and memorable day out this Bank Holiday Monday, 3rd August, need look no further than Cork Racecourse Mallow, where a superb seven‑race jumps card will be complemented by a full programme of free children’s entertainment, creating a day that truly offers something for everyone.

Cork Racecourse Mallow has long been recognised as one of Munster’s most family‑friendly sporting venues, and this Bank Holiday fixture continues that tradition. In an era where the cost of family fun days out continues to rise, the racecourse is proud to maintain its policy that all children under 14 go free to every raceday when accompanied by an adult. It’s a commitment that makes a day at the races not only exciting, but accessible and affordable for families across the region.

“At Cork Racecourse Mallow, we are so conscious of the cost of living for those with young families. I’m a father myself and appreciate how the cost of a family days out can spiral out of control in the blink of an eye. In August, the balance between giving the final few weeks of the summer holidays a good blast often is curtailed by the reality of back-to-school essentials. At Cork Racecourse Mallow, we have a permanent playground in situ and children come free to all of our racedays. Parking is free, there’s a courtesy shuttle bus from the train station and town to every fixture and on our special family days like Bank Holiday Monday, August 03 we make a real effort to offer a brilliant fun filled day for all the family with activities galore all free gratis for the children to enjoy.”

On the track, racegoers can look forward to seven competitive jump races, with the thunder of hooves and the roar of the crowd creating an electric atmosphere from first race to last. Whether you’re a lifelong racing fan or experiencing the sport for the first time, there is nothing quite like the drama of live racing unfolding before your eyes.

Off the track, the focus firmly turns to fun for younger visitors. All children’s entertainment on the day will be provided completely free of charge, ensuring parents can relax and enjoy the occasion while the little ones are kept entertained. From colourful inflatables and interactive games to larger‑than‑life challenges, the racecourse grounds will be transformed into a lively hub of activity designed to keep energy levels high and smiles even higher throughout the afternoon.

Adults can enjoy all the action from just €15 when tickets are purchased online in advance, representing exceptional value for a full afternoon of live sport and family entertainment. General admission on the gate will be €20 with 25% discounts for students and OAPs. For those planning a social outing with friends or extended family, value‑packed Social Bundles are available online, combining admission with racecards and vouchers for food, drink and betting — making it easy to plan the perfect day out for all the gang.

With ample free parking, a wide choice of public catering options ranging from traditional carvery favourites to quick bites and treats, and a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere, Cork Racecourse Mallow offers a Bank Holiday experience that goes beyond the ordinary and won’t cost the earth.

This is more than just a raceday, it is an opportunity to gather family and friends, enjoy the outdoors, and experience the unique buzz of live racing in one of Cork’s most scenic sporting venues.

Racegoers are encouraged to book early online to avail of the best value admission at www.corkracecourse.ie and make this Bank Holiday Monday a day to remember at Cork Racecourse Mallow.

ENDS

For further information contact:

Carey Ann Lordan, Red PR

M: 087 9270730 E: clordan@redpr.ie

Eoghan O’Grady, Racecourse Manager, Cork Racecourse Mallow

M: 086 8193937 E: eogrady@hri.ie

Notes to Editor:

Pics attached – no repo fee

List of free children’s activities:

Inflatable Hook a Duck Pond

Inflatable Full Court Basketball

Giant Inflatable Puzzle Game

Emoji Bouncy Castle

Tik Tok Slide

Mini Golf Course

Giant Connect 4

Giant Operation

Giant Jenga Tower