VIDEO REVIEW: The Hibernia Line Ferry From Ringaskiddy, Cork, Ireland to France

26 July 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Since brexit Ireland’s closest EU neighbour is France.

Travel expert SteveMarsh has uploaded a video to Youtube entitled “The Hibernia Line Ferry From Ireland to France That Didn’t Quite Get There”.

He was ready to enjoy the journey as a foot passenger from Cork to France, but there were some problems with the boat. He writes “I’d wanted to try this new service from Cork to Bologne-Sur-Mer since it started, and in fact it only just started taking foot passengers within the previous month. But were they ready for us?”

About Hibernia Line

Hibernia Line is Ireland’s newest ferry company, connecting Cork directly to mainland Europe via six sailings a week, every week of the year. Headquartered in Cork, the company runs modern RoPax vessels, the St Patrick and MV Akka, on the Cork-Boulogne-sur-Mer route, a straightforward overnight crossing that bypasses the landbridge entirely. Each sailing carries up to 600 passengers in comfort, with onboard cabins, dining and lounge facilities, alongside capacity for up to 130 freight units. For passengers, it’s a relaxed, no-fuss way to reach Europe. For hauliers and exporters, it’s a time-saving link that keeps supply chains moving. Hibernia Line is committed to strengthening direct European links and delivering practical, reliable travel for passengers and freight.

Bookings can be made now at

https://hibernia-line.com/hi-sale-summer-offers/