UCC Coffee: The Japanese Brand That Has Nothing to Do With Cork’s UCC

26 July 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

For many people in Ireland, the initials UCC immediately bring one institution to mind: University College Cork. But internationally, particularly across Asia, “UCC” often refers to something entirely different – one of Japan’s biggest and best-known coffee companies.

The two organisations share the same three-letter acronym, but that’s where the similarities end.

Not connected to University College Cork

Despite occasional online confusion, UCC Coffee has no connection whatsoever with University College Cork (UCC).

The Irish university adopted the initials from its official name, while the Japanese coffee company uses the initials of Ueshima Coffee Company. The identical abbreviation is simply a coincidence.

So if you come across a tin of UCC coffee in an Asian supermarket, don’t expect it to have been roasted on Western Road or served by students cramming for exams in the Boole Library.

What does UCC stand for?

In Japan, UCC stands for Ueshima Coffee Company, taking its name from founder Tadao Ueshima. The company traces its origins back to 1933 in Kobe and has grown into one of the country’s largest coffee businesses, with operations spanning coffee farming, roasting, manufacturing and retail.

Today, the UCC Group operates across dozens of companies worldwide and is involved in every stage of the coffee supply chain, from sourcing beans to serving coffee in cafés.

A pioneer in canned coffee

One of UCC’s biggest claims to fame is its role in creating the world’s first commercially successful canned coffee beverage, launched in 1969. That innovation helped establish Japan’s now-famous canned coffee culture, where ready-to-drink coffee is sold in vending machines, convenience stores and supermarkets nationwide.

Two very different UCCs

One UCC is famous for lectures, research and graduation ceremonies.

The other is famous for coffee beans, espresso and pioneering canned coffee.

The only thing they genuinely have in common is three letters.

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