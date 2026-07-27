€20,000 Awarded to Two Cork Organisations Through Inaugural Aviva Employee Community Fund

27 July 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Employee nominated funding will support Cork Penny Dinners and Down Syndrome Ireland’s Cork Branch (Field of Dreams)

Two Cork-based organisations have been awarded €10,000 each through the inaugural Aviva Employee Community Fund, a new initiative that enables Aviva colleagues to support charities and organisations that are doing vital work in communities nationwide.

Cork Penny Dinners and Down Syndrome Ireland Cork at the Field of Dreams, were selected for funding in recognition of the important services and supports they provide across Cork.

Established in the 1800s, Cork Penny Dinners has a longstanding history of supporting individuals and families experiencing food poverty and financial hardship throughout Cork city and surrounding areas. In addition to providing hot meals, the charity offers food parcels, practical supports and assistance to those facing difficult circumstances.

The €10,000 funding will contribute towards the purchase of food supplies and essential items for food parcels, including fresh produce and hygiene products. The funds will help the organisation continue responding to demand for its services while providing practical support to people in need throughout the community.

Down Syndrome Ireland Cork at the Field of Dreams is a self-funded branch of Down Syndrome Ireland that provides a broad range of programmes and supports for children, adults and families throughout Cork. Services include early intervention programmes, speech and language support, playgroups, parent and sibling supports, horticultural activities, education initiatives and employment support.

Funding will support the delivery of accessible education, life-skills development and wellbeing programmes designed to promote confidence, independence, participation and social inclusion for people with Down syndrome.

The Aviva Employee Community Fund was inspired by the long-running Aviva Broker Community Fund, which has delivered over €1million in funding to charities and community groups nominated by Insurance Brokers and Financial Advisers across Ireland since 2018. The new initiative extends that approach to employees across both Aviva Ireland businesses. It gives colleagues from Aviva Life & Pensions Ireland and Aviva Insurance Ireland DAC the opportunity to nominate causes that matter to them alongside Aviva Ireland’s existing community partnerships.

In its inaugural year, the Aviva Employee Community Fund awarded a total of €90,000 to charities and community organisations across Ireland, supporting a wide range of initiatives that make a positive impact in local communities.

The Fund reflects Aviva Ireland’s commitment to supporting the communities where its colleagues and customers live and work. Earlier this year, Aviva Ireland was recognised as Ireland’s Best Employer by the Sunday Independent and Statista, reflecting its focus on colleague engagement, community impact and social responsibility.

Commenting on the awards, Rachael Larney, Sustainability Lead at Aviva Ireland, said: “We are delighted to launch the first year of the Aviva Employee Community Fund and support organisations making a positive difference in communities across Ireland. Cork Penny Dinners and Down Syndrome Ireland Cork provide important services that support people and families at different stages of life and in different circumstances, helping to strengthen their communities every day.

One of the things that makes this Fund special is that it gives our colleagues an opportunity to champion causes they care about and support organisations creating meaningful change in their local communities. We are proud to support both organisations and the positive impact they continue to make across Cork.”

The Aviva Employee Community Fund was inspired by the long-running Aviva Broker Community Fund, which has awarded more than €1 million to charities and community groups nominated by Insurance Brokers and Financial Advisers across Ireland since 2018. For more information, visit aviva.ie.