NEW BOOK by Des McHale looks at Cork Slang

26 July 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

If you know what it means to be ‘all Gillette’ or to give someone a ‘backer’, congratulations – you’re fluent in one of the most colourful, inventive, and downright hilarious dialects in the English-speaking world. If you haven’t a clue, then this book is exactly what you need.

Cork slang carries the wit, the warmth, the sarcasm, and yes, the prejudices of generations – and this edition documents that history honestly. Whether you’re a native Corkonian, a proud blow-in, or a visitor trying to decode what on earth the man on the 208 bus just said to you, Langers and Lashes is your essential guide to the greatest slang in Ireland – and, as any Corkonian will tell you, that means the greatest in the world.





LANGERS AND LASHES

A COMPENDIUM OF CORK SLANG

By Desmond MacHale

Langers and Lashes is the most comprehensive collection of Cork slang ever assembled – the words, phrases, and expressions that make Cork speech like nowhere else on earth. Crude and clever, affectionate and savage, ancient and freshly minted: this is the living language of a city that has always done things its own way.

ISBN: 978-1-80690-027-5

Format: Paperback

Prices: €12.99 RRP, £11.99 RRP, US$15.99 RRP

BIC: WHL – Slang & dialect humour

BISAC: HUM019000 – HUMOR / Topic / Language

From: 01 July 2026

Publisher: Mercier Press

Audience: General / adult

https://www.mercierpress.ie/books/langers-and-lashes-a-compendium-of-cork-slang/