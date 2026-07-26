Tesla Cybertruck on display at Cork Showroom

26 July 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Tesla have a showroom in East Cork at Unit A2 Fota Junction Retail Park, Cork, T45 FE81

The Tesla Cybertruck is currently on static display at the Tesla Cork showroom

Cybertruck fundamentally reimagines the pickup truck. It provides better utility than a truck and more performance than a sports car. Everything about the Cybertruck’s exterior, from the angular edges of its exoskeleton to its material and features, distinguishes it from any other truck on the road.”

More information on the Cyber Truck here, https://www.tesla.com/en_ie/cybertruck