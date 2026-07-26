New Events at ‘Cork on a Fork Festival’

26 July 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Grand Dame of Cork will host a long table shared feast with its neighbours on Pembroke Street, a cocktail masterclass with Rebel City Distillery and a Traitors inspired dinner this August

As Cork on a Fork Fest returns to Cork City from August 12th to 16th, The Imperial Hotel has announced more events as part of the festival programme, making it the perfect place to soak up the atmosphere of the city-wide celebration of food and hospitality…

From an immersive dining experience inspired by the cult television phenomenon The Traitors to a hands-on cocktail masterclass and a spectacular long-table lunch for 100 people outside their doors, The Imperial Hotel has a full programme of events for the week and is the heart of all the rest of the action..

The festivities begin at The Imperial on Thursday, August 13th with The Faithfuls at The Grand Dame, an immersive dining experience that blends a delicious themed dinner with interactive gameplay, secret alliances and unexpected twists. As courses unfold, so too does the mystery, with guests challenged to uncover the traitors in their midst before deception wins the night. Combining great food with suspense and strategy, this is one not to miss.

On Saturday, August 15th, Fitzgerald’s Bar will partner with Rebel City Distillery to celebrate Cork’s thriving craft drinks scene. Guests will enjoy a welcome cocktail, guided tasting experience and behind-the-scenes insights from the distillery team before stepping behind the bar themselves to create and enjoy two signature cocktails. Accompanied by locally sourced light bites, the Rebel City Distillery x Fitzgerald’s Bar Masterclass offers a relaxed and interactive way to discover the skill and creativity behind some of Cork’s best-loved spirits.

The celebrations continue on Sunday, August 16th with The Pembroke Street Table, which will see chefs from the street collaborate on a 3-course lunch, one that is sure to sell fast. More than 100 guests will gather around a shared table on Pembroke Street for an afternoon of exceptional food, live music and neighbourhood atmosphere. The menu will showcase dishes created by Helena’s at The Imperial,Orso Kitchen, Arthur Mayne’s, The Old Town Taqueria Café and The Bookshelf, highlighting the remarkable concentration of culinary talent found on one of Cork City’s most vibrant streets.

Speaking about their programme of events, General Manager Lorraine Gavigan said: “Cork on a Fork Fest is a wonderful celebration of everything that makes Cork’s food scene so special – the people, the producers, the creativity and the sense of community. We’re delighted to once again be part of the programme with experiences that bring together great food, local drinks and memorable moments. Whether you’re solving mysteries over dinner, learning the art of cocktail making with local flavours or joining fellow food lovers around a shared table, there’s a real sense of occasion and community throughout the festival.”

Now one of Ireland’s leading food festivals, and recently voted the No. 1 Summer Food Festival in Europe by renowned international travel site Big 7, Cork on a Fork Fest will see more than 150 events take place across Cork City between August 12th and 16th. The festival celebrates the region’s exceptional food culture through chef-led dining experiences, producer events, food trails, demonstrations, tastings and unique culinary experiences in venues throughout the city.

Located on Cork’s South Mall, The Imperial Hotel has welcomed guests for more than two centuries and continues to combine historic character with contemporary dining and hospitality experiences. From the elegant surroundings of Helena’s restaurant and Fitzgerald’s Bar to its central location in the heart of the city, the hotel provides an ideal base from which to experience Cork on a Fork Fest. Helena’s Restaurant serves seasonal dishes in elegant surroundings, celebrating the quality and diversity of local produce. Newly launched summer menus feature ingredients and producers from across the south coast, including Union Hall seafood, Clonakilty Whiskey Cured Salmon, Gubbeen Cheese, Macroom Burrata and Carrigaline cheese, offering diners a true taste of the region.

For more information on packages during the week or to book events, visit www.corkonaforkfest.ie or www.imperialhotelcork.com.