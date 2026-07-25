FRS Co-Op opens new Bandon supply depot

25 July 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

FRS Co-Op has officially opened a new supply depot in Bandon to serve farmers, contractors, and the construction industry in the West Cork region following a multimillion-euro investment.

The flagship new facility, located at The Old Distillery, Distillery Road in Bandon town, will offer an expanded range of farming supplies and hardware products in the West Cork area, as well as a larger stock of fencing products for agriculture, equine, industry, construction, security, and residential fencing solutions. The opening of this location will result in the creation of 20 new jobs in the local area over the next three years.

The new site will also allow for the further development of the long-established farm relief services and farm safety training that FRS has been delivering for farmers since 1980, which are not only critical to farmers but also important in creating sustainable local employment for rural communities.

Christopher O’Sullivan, Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity and a TD for West Cork, was the guest of honour at an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday to mark the opening of FRS Co-Op’s new Bandon supply depot.

The Roscrea-headquartered, farmer-owned co-op acquired the site late last year and has further plans to build on its investment by continuing to develop some of the older buildings into offices in the near future.

Speaking at the official opening, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, said:

“The opening of this new farm supply facility is a promising indication for the future of farming in West Cork. As a representative in the local area, I am well aware of the hard work undertaken by Irish farmers and contractors each day. This facility will provide tools and equipment for local workers and keep business growing in West Cork. Additionally, the promise of 20 new jobs for the area over the next three years is a positive boost for Bandon. I look forward to this facility bringing more employment and business to West Cork.”

Colin Donnery, Group CEO of FRS Co-Op, said:

“FRS Co-Op is delighted to officially open our new supply depot in Bandon. With over 15 fencing locations across Ireland, it is great to have a facility to serve the hard-working farmers and contractors of West Cork.

“FRS Co-Op has invested significantly to acquire and upgrade the site, and we will continue to supply local farmers, contractors, and the construction industry with top-quality fencing, hardware, and materials for many years to come.”