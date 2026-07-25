Tesco at Douglas Village Shopping Centre completes refurbishment, while Decathlon to open on 1st floor “in the coming weeks”

25 July 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Tesco Douglas has officially relaunched following a multi-million-euro refurbishment.

The renovation has transformed the store into a bright, new one-floor shopping destination, because French Sports giant Decathlon will be opening in the coming weeks in Tesco’s previous first floor section.

The refreshed store now features a brand-new Tesco Mobile shop, a new look F&F clothing department, an enhanced health and beauty range, and an in-store bakery offering freshly baked products daily.

Store Manager Margaret Crean said the investment reflects Tesco’s long-standing commitment to the local community.

“We’re delighted to welcome customers back to a completely transformed store. The new layout creates a much more convenient and enjoyable shopping experience, with all departments now located on one floor. We’ve listened to what our customers want, and we believe they’ll be pleasantly surprised by the improvements and the wider choice now available.”

The relaunch marks a significant milestone for Douglas Village Shopping Centre and comes ahead of the eagerly anticipated opening of Decathlon on the first floor in the coming weeks.

Customers have already been taking advantage of Decathlon’s click-and-collect service, with local demand highlighting the strong appetite for the sporting goods retailer’s arrival in Cork.

Decathlon’s new Douglas store follows the success of its locations in Ballymun and O’Connell Street in Dublin, as well as Parkway Retail Park in Limerick, and will provide Cork customers with greater access to its extensive range of sports and outdoor products.