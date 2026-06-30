170 Years of Brewing at Historic Lady’s Well Brewery in Cork City

30 June 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

HEINEKEN Ireland Celebrates 170 Years of Brewing at Historic Lady’s Well Brewery in Cork. Premises used to be known as Murphys Brewery before being bought by HEINEKEN

Landmark anniversary highlights 170 years of brewing excellence, local investment and contribution to Ireland’s economy

June 30, 2026: HEINEKEN Ireland is celebrating a landmark moment this month, as it marks 170 years of continuous brewing at the iconic Lady’s Well Brewery in Cork City.

Founded in June 1856 by James J. Murphy and his brothers, the Lady’s Well Brewery has been a cornerstone of Cork’s industrial, economic and social fabric for generations. What began as a family-owned Cork business has evolved into one of Ireland’s leading brewing operations, producing some of the country’s most recognised brands, while maintaining a deep connection to Cork and the communities it serves.

The anniversary marks not only a significant chapter in the company’s history, but also celebrates the generations of employees, suppliers, customers and communities which have been part of its journey.

Today, HEINEKEN Ireland employs more than 600 people across Ireland, with the Lady’s Well Brewery remaining at the heart of the business. More than 95 per cent of the company’s draught beer sold in Ireland is brewed in Cork, and the company supports local farmers and suppliers across communities, as all of its pale malted barley is sourced from farming families across the country, generating further employment and positive economic impact.

The brewery’s history is one of continuous evolution and adaption, to best meet consumer needs. From the construction of its historic malt house in 1889, to the launch of Heineken® in Ireland in 1978, becoming Ireland’s number one lager brand in 1989, a position it has held for almost 40 years, the acquisition of Beamish & Crawford brands in 2008 and the introduction more recently of Heineken® 0.0, Moretti and Orchard Thieves, innovation has remained central to the brewery’s success. Today this tradition of innovation continues, with the recent launch of SERVED ready to drink cocktails in a can, and Heineken 0.0 flavours.

The brewery is also home to Murphy’s, one of Ireland’s most iconic stout brands. First brewed by the Murphy family in Cork in 1856, it continues to grow in popularity both in Ireland and internationally.

Speaking on this milestone announcement, Sharon Walsh, Managing Director of HEINEKEN Ireland, said:

“Celebrating 170 years of brewing at Lady’s Well is a proud moment not only for HEINEKEN Ireland, but also for Cork and Irish brewing more broadly. Given our long and deep-rooted association with Cork, this anniversary is an opportunity to recognise the generations of people whose dedication, skill and commitment have built this brewery into what it is today. From our employees and customers to our suppliers and farming partners, this milestone celebration belongs to everyone who has been part of our story.

While we are proud of our heritage, we are equally excited for the future. Through continued investment in our people, our brands and wider portfolio, innovation and sustainability, we are ensuring that HEINEKEN Ireland remains a strong contributor to Ireland’s economy and brewing industry for generations to come. The values that have sustained this brewery for 170 years continue to guide us as we build a more sustainable and successful future.”

PJ Tierney, Head Brewer, HEINEKEN Ireland, added:

“For 170 years, brewing has taken place on this site in the heart of Cork city. Every generation of brewers has contributed something unique, while preserving the craftsmanship and highest standards of product quality that define the Lady’s Well Brewery. This anniversary is a celebration of these generations of people. We are proud of our heritage, our connection to Cork and our contribution to Irish brewing. Most importantly, we are proud of the people who have shaped our story over the last 170 years.”

The milestone also reflects HEINEKEN Ireland’s long-standing commitment to responsible and sustainable business. Through its Brew a Better World strategy, the company continues to champion responsible consumption and support the growing moderation trend in Ireland. This commitment is reflected in the recent expansion of the Heineken® 0.0 portfolio with two new flavours, Lemon Elderflower and Nectarine Juniper, further strengthening choice within the alcohol-free beer category.

The company was the first drinks company in Ireland to achieve the Business Working Responsibly Mark and has been recognised as a Great Place to Work in Ireland for several years as well as a Best Workplace for Wellbeing and Women in 2026. HEINEKEN Ireland also secured the Gold Award in the Diversity, Equality & Inclusion (DEI) category at the 2026 eir business Chambers Ireland Awards. It continues to focus on environmental sustainability, employee wellbeing, responsible consumption and community partnerships.

As HEINEKEN Ireland celebrates 170 years at Lady’s Well, it does so with a clear ambition: To honour a remarkable legacy, while continuing to invest in Cork, support Irish jobs and agriculture and shape the future of brewing in Ireland.