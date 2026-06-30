The national team jerseys defining this tournament 100%

30 June 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Sport/Entertainment





America 2026: national teams’ best kits

Every major tournament lives in several dimensions at once. There are goals, there are tactics, and there are dramatic denouements in penalty shootouts. And then there are kits. The very ones that catch the eye even before the starting whistle – during the pre-match warm-up, in the fan zone, on Instagram.

Sometimes, team jerseys become icons of an era. In 2026, this tradition was given a new breath of life, with several kits from the main football tournament already making history even before the first match.



England: tradition with a modern edge

England have stayed true to their classic look, combining a clean white home shirt with subtle contemporary detailing. The minimalist design reflects the team’s identity while incorporating refined modern elements, and the dark away kit offers a bold contrast. As one of the tournament favourites, England’s jerseys are certain to be among the most recognisable and widely worn throughout America 2026.

Argentina: three shades of one legend

Argentina’s home kit remains true to tradition: the iconic blue and white stripes, but with a modern gradient effect and gold detailing that reflects their status as reigning world champions. The design also incorporates three different shades of blue from all of La Albiceleste’s victorious campaigns.

The away kit is the complete opposite. It’s black, covered in a pattern of leaves and branches in the spirit of Fileteado porteño – a folk style that can be seen in graffiti in Buenos Aires and other towns across the country.

Morocco: East meets the stadium

This is one of those kits that is impossible to miss. The ornamental design is inspired by the intricate patterns found on traditional Moroccan tiles, carpets, and textiles. The red and green colors of the national flag feature on the collar, while a traditional gold pattern runs down the center.

It is subtle yet striking enough to be seen clearly from the stands. Fans are calling it an instant classic, and it’s hard to disagree. Following their historic run to the semi-finals of the Qatar tournament, everything related to the Morocco national team is attracting a great deal of attention. The 2026 kit further confirms this interest.

Mexico: nostalgia with an Aztec code

The Mexicans are the tournament hosts and the creators of one of the most memorable uniforms. Their home kit pays homage to the legendary 1998 design. It features a reproduction of the Sun Stone, one of the most famous surviving Aztec sculptures.

The words “We Are Mexico” above the collar express the nation’s pride. The third kit conveys the same message, albeit without words: it’s black, featuring a geometric pattern that forms the letters “M” and “X” across the shirt.

USA: stars and stripes

The Americans will be playing on home turf, and the kit was meant to reflect that. The design was developed over three years with the direct involvement of players such as Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and others. The result is two kits: a dark blue “star” jersey and a striped one featuring a red and white gradient.

The wavy horizontal stripes pay homage to the legendary kit of 1994 – the first time the USA hosted the main national team competition. The circle is now complete, and fans have taken note, hailing the new uniform as one of the best in history. The kit itself speaks to this too – each shirt features the words “Best of U.S.” inside the collar.

France: elegance with a touch of detail for attentive observers

France’s away kit pays tribute to the Statue of Liberty. It features a unique mint-green color that perfectly matches the tone of the oxidized copper from which the famous monument, brought to the US from France, is made.

Les Bleus’ first kit features several shades of blue with a pattern of repeating FFF letters. The white collar and bronze logos add an extra touch of charm to the design. This is one of those rare occasions where a slight deviation from tradition really stands out.

Things that will be remembered

Talks about kits have long since moved beyond sports websites. Football shirts have become part of mainstream fashion; you don’t have to be a superstar to wear them. They are worn with jeans and trainers, bought as collectibles, and discussed in the fashion media.

Fan engagement surrounding kits has reached record levels. Due to fans’ pressure, Brazil decided to give up on the coral-colored uniform proposed by the sponsor, instead releasing a kit in the traditional dark blue with a design inspired by tree frogs.

A kit isn’t just a uniform; it is what great teams go down in history with, something that remains in the memory just as vividly as goals and final whistles. And the best way to follow the upcoming tournament – in all its aspects, from tactics to style – is with the reliable bookmaker 1xBet Ireland, which offers a wide range of opportunities for those who want to be part of big football.



18+. T&Cs apply. Gamble responsibly. 1xbet and terminus platform Ireland limited do not sponsor any of the events above and have no partnership with associated sports leagues and/or associations.