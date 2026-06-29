Cork City FC Announce New Director of Academy

29 June 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC have recently announced the appointment of Colin O’Brien as their new Academy Director, filling the position left vacant as a result of Liam Kearney’s promotion to Director of Football.

Colin has most recently managed the Republic of Ireland U17 team in three memorable European and World Cup campaigns, leaving the role shortly after reaching the last 16 of the 2025 U17 World Cup in Qatar, where they lost out to Switzerland.

In his time as an international manager, O’Brien oversaw the development of many players who have gone on to play at senior international level. In addition to last year’s World Cup appearance, O’Brien also oversaw qualification for two UEFA European U17 Championships. In 2018, O’Brien helped Ireland reach the Quarter-Finals with a squad that included future senior international Troy Parrott, Jason Knight and Adam Idah and he guided the U17s to a European Quarter-Final again in 2023.

Prior to his role at the FAI, O’Brien had a long association with the club as a player, spending virtually his entire League of Ireland career, from 1995 to 2008, with Cork City FC, and being voted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2009.

Colin O’Brien said: “I am delighted to accept the role of Academy Director – it’s a real full circle moment returning to Cork City FC. The club has a strong history of producing young players who support the first team and play major roles for both European clubs and the international team. Liam Kearney’s previous work as Head of Academy has provided the first team with fantastic talent which has helped throughout the course of his tenure and especially this season. I look forward to working in tandem with the various coaching teams, First Team managers Barry Robson and Derek Coughlan, as well as Liam Kearney. I can’t wait to get started and build on what is already in place.”

Liam Kearney, Cork City FC’s Director of Football, has welcomed the appointment, saying: “We are delighted to welcome Colin as our new Academy Director here at Cork City FC. As a former player, Colin knows the club extremely well and his reputation for nurturing young, and talented players at underage international level is fantastic. His reputation in the game speaks for itself, and we are absolutely thrilled to have him on board.”

This role is funded through the League of Ireland Academy Investment Programme supported by the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport and Sport Ireland. Cork City FC would like to thank Minister Patrick O’Donovan and Minister Charlie McConalogue for their support in helping the Club in this invaluable appointment.

Colin O’Brien will commence the role of Academy Director at the start of July.