€130,000 Lotto ticket sold in Centra Crosshaven

28 June 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A Lotto player in Crosshaven, Co Cork is sure to be celebrating today after matching five numbers and the bonus in last night’s draw to win an incredible €130,389. The Saturday night winner became the biggest winner of the night after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at Centra, Point Road, Crosshaven, Co. Cork.

The winning numbers in the Saturday, 27th June, Lotto draw were: 12, 27, 29, 38, 43, 46 and the Bonus was 25.

The National Lottery are advising all of their players who may have purchased their tickets at the Centra, Point Road, Crosshaven, Co. Cork, to carefully check their tickets as one player now has a prize worth €130,389 waiting to be collected.

Darragh O’Dwyer, National Lottery spokesperson said:

“While over 81,000 players nationwide won prizes in Saturday’s Lotto and Lotto Plus draws, just one player in Cork now has a ticket worth an incredible €130,389. We are urging all of our players, particularly those in the Crosshaven area, to carefully check their tickets today. The Cork player should sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. They should contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize at Lottery Headquarters.”

Meanwhile, as there was no winner of the €5,181,046 jackpot on offer in last night’s Lotto draw, Wednesday’s jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €5.5 million. Players dreaming of midweek celebrations are reminded that tickets can be purchased in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.45pm cut-off time for sales on Wednesday evening.