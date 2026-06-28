UCC awards Honorary Doctorate to former Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe

28 June 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Paschal Donohoe has recently been presented with an honorary award of Doctor of Economic Science by University College Cork (UCC)

The awarding of the Honorary Doctorate to the former TD, who held a number of cabinet positions including Minister for Finance, will take place during UCC’s Summer Conferring Ceremonies, at which over 260 students will graduate from the four Colleges of Arts, Celtic Studies, and Social Sciences (CACSSS), Business and Law, Medicine and Health, and Science, Engineering, and Food Science.

Mr Donohoe’s Honorary Doctorate will be awarded in recognition of his distinguished contribution to economic policy and public finance, and his service to Ireland, Europe and the wider global community.

UCC President Prof. John O’Halloran said Mr Donohoe’s record of public service in unrivalled.

“Throughout his time as Minister across various portfolios, Paschal Donohoe oversaw the development of crucial infrastructure and managed the country’s economy from the aftermath of the financial crisis to a position of strength. His prudent oversight served Ireland well through the unprecedented economic shocks of Brexit and the global pandemic.

“His appointment as President of the Eurogroup in 2020 and subsequent appointments speaks to the high regard with which Paschal is held internationally, and this and his service to his country makes him a worthy recipient of UCC’s highest honour.”

Mr Donohoe said:

“I’m so honoured to receive this honorary doctorate from UCC. It was always a great privilege to work with the students and staff of this great college, so their recognition means a lot to me.”