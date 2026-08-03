Tour de Munster 2026 to set off from English Market

3 August 2026
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
The 2026 Tour de Munster gets underway in Cork City on Thursday, August 6th, as more than 100 cyclists set off on a four-day, 600km charity cycle through the towns and villages of Munster.
Irish cycling legend Sean Kelly, a long-time participant and Tour de Munster Ambassador, will once again join riders in support of raising vital funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland.
Following a record-breaking 25th anniversary in 2025, which raised €543,000, Tour de Munster has now raised more than €5.5 million for Down Syndrome Ireland since the event began.
Please find the full 2026 Tour de Munster route schedule below and attached, including the complete itinerary and individual stop locations across Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Clare and Waterford.
To donate to this year’s Tour de Munster, please visit: www.idonate.ie/event/TDM2026
Tour Start Line
Date: Thursday, August 6th, 2026
Time: Between 9am and 10am
Location: English Market, Grand Parade, Cork City.
Tour Finish Line
Date: Sunday, August 9th, 2026
Time: Between 4:30pm and 5:30pm
Location: St. Patrick’s Hill, Cork City.
Tour de Munster 2026 – Full Route Schedule
|
Stage 1: Cork – Killaloe
Thursday, August 6th, 2026
|
Km
|
Arrive
|
Depart
|
0
|
Cork (Clayton Silversprings Hotel)
|
7:30am
|
8:10am
|
3
|
Cork (Grand Depart: English Market. DSI Cork send-off)
|
8:25am
|
9:00am
|
30
|
Midleton(toilet stop: SuperValu car park & refreshments)
|
10:15am
|
10:30am
|
55
|
Tallow
|
11:30am
|
11:30am
|
65
|
Lismore (DSI Waterford & SuperValu refreshments)
|
12:00pm
|
12:20pm
|
87
|
Clogheen (DSI Tipp Pasta & Pastries: Clogheen Community Hall)
|
1:15pm
|
2:00pm
|
100
|
Cahir
|
2:30pm
|
2:30pm
|
125
|
Tipperary
|
3:30pm
|
3:30pm
|
128
|
Ballykisteen (Lunch)
|
3:40pm
|
4:30pm
|
160
|
Limerick (DSI Limerick reception: Castletroy)
|
5:50pm
|
6:20pm
|
166
|
Birdhill
|
6:35pm
|
6:35pm
|
185
|
Killaloe (Lakeside Hotel)
|
7:15pm
|
Stage 2: Killaloe – Tralee
Friday, August 7th, 2026
|
0
|
Killaloe
|
9:00am
|
17
|
Tuamgraney
|
9:45am
|
9:45am
|
50
|
Ennis (tea/coffee: Temple Gate Hotel. Meet DSI Clare members)
|
11:30am
|
12:00pm
|
75
|
Kildysart
|
1:00pm
|
1:00pm
|
101
|
Kilimer (Ferry – Lunch on Board)
|
2:00pm
|
2:00pm
|
104
|
Tarbert
|
2:20pm
|
2:20pm
|
125
|
Listowel ( tea/coffee & scone: Christy’s pub)
|
3:10pm
|
3:40pm
|
153
|
Tralee (The Mall followed by Manor West Retail Park)
|
4:40pm
|
5:10pm
|
150
|
Tralee (The Rose Hotel)
|
5:30pm
|
Stage 3: Tralee – Kenmare
Saturday, August 8th, 2026
|
0
|
Tralee (Easy-Riders 9:00, Bus: 9:25, Pretenders: 9:45
Contenders:10am)
|
9:30am
|
27
|
Stradbally
|
10:30am
|
10:30am
|
47
|
Dingle (lap of town before Lunch: Skellig Hotel 066 9150200)
|
11:30am
|
12:15pm
|
91
|
Castlemaine (SuperValu refreshments: N70/R561 junction)
|
1:45pm
|
2:00pm
|
94
|
Milltown
|
2:10pm
|
2:10pm
|
112
|
Aghadoe Heights
|
2:55pm
|
3:05pm
|
114
|
Killarney (DSI Kerry reception: Deenagh lodge)
|
3:15pm
|
3:45pm
|
147
|
Kenmare (Lap of town and Brook Lane Hotel)
|
4:55pm
|
Stage 4: Kenmare – Cork
Sunday, August 9th, 2026
|
0
|
Kenmare
|
9:30am
|
27
|
Glengarriff (tea/coffee & scone : The Maple Leaf Bar)
|
10:30am
|
11:00am
|
39
|
Ballylickey
|
11:30am
|
11:30pm
|
59
|
Gouganebarra (lunch)
|
12:30pm
|
1:30pm
|
75
|
Inchigeela
|
2:00pm
|
2:00pm
|
90
|
Macroom
|
2:45pm
|
2:45pm
|
Lissarda (SuperValu refreshments)
|
3:15pm
|
3:35pm
|
Patrick’s Bridge
|
4:45pm
|
4:45pm
5:10pm
|
133
|
Cork (Clayton Silversprings Hotel Fort William carpark) Post-Tour Reception
|
5:30pm
6:00pm