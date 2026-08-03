Tour de Munster 2026 to set off from English Market

3 August 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The 2026 Tour de Munster gets underway in Cork City on Thursday, August 6th, as more than 100 cyclists set off on a four-day, 600km charity cycle through the towns and villages of Munster.

Irish cycling legend Sean Kelly, a long-time participant and Tour de Munster Ambassador, will once again join riders in support of raising vital funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland.

Following a record-breaking 25th anniversary in 2025, which raised €543,000, Tour de Munster has now raised more than €5.5 million for Down Syndrome Ireland since the event began.

Please find the full 2026 Tour de Munster route schedule below and attached, including the complete itinerary and individual stop locations across Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Clare and Waterford.

To donate to this year’s Tour de Munster, please visit: www.idonate.ie/event/TDM2026

Tour Start Line

Date: Thursday, August 6th, 2026

Time: Between 9am and 10am

Location: English Market, Grand Parade, Cork City.

Tour Finish Line

Date: Sunday, August 9th, 2026

Time: Between 4:30pm and 5:30pm

Location: St. Patrick’s Hill, Cork City.

Tour de Munster 2026 – Full Route Schedule