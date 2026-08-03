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3rd August, 2026

Tour de Munster 2026 to set off from English Market

3 August 2026
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

The 2026 Tour de Munster gets underway in Cork City on Thursday, August 6th, as more than 100 cyclists set off on a four-day, 600km charity cycle through the towns and villages of Munster.

Irish cycling legend Sean Kelly, a long-time participant and Tour de Munster Ambassador, will once again join riders in support of raising vital funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland.

Following a record-breaking 25th anniversary in 2025, which raised €543,000, Tour de Munster has now raised more than €5.5 million for Down Syndrome Ireland since the event began.

Irish Olympian cyclist, Ciarán Power, Cllr. Declan Barry Deputy Mayor of Waterford Metropolitan District. Irish Olympian cyclist, Kelly Murphy, members from Cork branch of Down Syndrome Ireland and Founder of Tour de Munster, Paul Sheridan pictured at the official launch of the 26th annual Tour de Munster, in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) Munster branches. The launch was held in Mount Congreve, Waterford, on Friday, 29th June. The four day charity cycle is set to take place from August 6th-9th and will see amateur cyclists travel 600 km across Munster, in efforts to raise vital funds for the Munster branches of DSI. For more information see www.tourdemunster.com
Picture: David Clynch

Please find the full 2026 Tour de Munster route schedule below and attached, including the complete itinerary and individual stop locations across Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Clare and Waterford.

To donate to this year’s Tour de Munster, please visit: www.idonate.ie/event/TDM2026

Tour Start Line
Date: Thursday, August 6th, 2026
Time: Between 9am and 10am
Location: English Market, Grand Parade, Cork City.

Tour Finish Line
Date: Sunday, August 9th, 2026
Time: Between 4:30pm and 5:30pm
Location: St. Patrick’s Hill, Cork City.

Tour de Munster 2026 – Full Route Schedule

Stage 1: Cork – Killaloe

Thursday, August 6th, 2026

Km

Arrive

Depart

0

Cork (Clayton Silversprings Hotel)

7:30am

8:10am

3

Cork (Grand Depart: English Market. DSI Cork send-off)

8:25am

9:00am

30

Midleton(toilet stop: SuperValu car park & refreshments)

10:15am

10:30am

55

Tallow

11:30am

11:30am

65

Lismore (DSI Waterford & SuperValu refreshments)

12:00pm

12:20pm

87

Clogheen (DSI Tipp Pasta & Pastries: Clogheen Community Hall)

1:15pm

2:00pm

100

Cahir

2:30pm

2:30pm

125

Tipperary

3:30pm

3:30pm

128

Ballykisteen (Lunch)

3:40pm

4:30pm

160

Limerick (DSI Limerick reception: Castletroy)

5:50pm

6:20pm

166

Birdhill

6:35pm

6:35pm

185

Killaloe (Lakeside Hotel)

7:15pm

Stage 2: Killaloe – Tralee

Friday, August 7th, 2026

0

Killaloe

9:00am

17

Tuamgraney

9:45am

9:45am

50

Ennis (tea/coffee: Temple Gate Hotel. Meet DSI Clare members)

11:30am

12:00pm

75

Kildysart

1:00pm

1:00pm

101

Kilimer (Ferry – Lunch on Board)

2:00pm

2:00pm

104

Tarbert

2:20pm

2:20pm

125

Listowel ( tea/coffee & scone: Christy’s pub)

3:10pm

3:40pm

153

Tralee (The Mall followed by Manor West Retail Park)

4:40pm

5:10pm

150

Tralee (The Rose Hotel)

5:30pm

Stage 3: Tralee – Kenmare

Saturday, August 8th, 2026

0

Tralee (Easy-Riders 9:00, Bus: 9:25, Pretenders: 9:45

Contenders:10am)

9:30am

27

Stradbally

10:30am

10:30am

47

Dingle (lap of town before Lunch: Skellig Hotel 066 9150200)

11:30am

12:15pm

91

Castlemaine (SuperValu refreshments: N70/R561 junction)

1:45pm

2:00pm

94

Milltown

2:10pm

2:10pm

112

Aghadoe Heights

2:55pm

3:05pm

114

Killarney (DSI Kerry reception: Deenagh lodge)

3:15pm

3:45pm

147

Kenmare (Lap of town and Brook Lane Hotel)

4:55pm

Stage 4: Kenmare – Cork

Sunday, August 9th, 2026

0

Kenmare

9:30am

27

Glengarriff (tea/coffee & scone : The Maple Leaf Bar)

10:30am

11:00am

39

Ballylickey

11:30am

11:30pm

59

Gouganebarra (lunch)

12:30pm

1:30pm

75

Inchigeela

2:00pm

2:00pm

90

Macroom

2:45pm

2:45pm

Lissarda (SuperValu refreshments)

3:15pm

3:35pm

Patrick’s Bridge

4:45pm

4:45pm

5:10pm

133

Cork (Clayton Silversprings Hotel Fort William carpark) Post-Tour Reception

5:30pm

6:00pm
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