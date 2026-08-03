New oral history project documents the stories of social housing residents in Cork

3 August 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A new book, recording the life stories of individuals living in social housing, was launched in Dublin

The oral histories were collected by residents of Clúid, Ireland’s leading Approved Housing Body, as part of a project to preserve these often-forgotten stories

‘Beyond the Front Door’ is a collection of stories that provides powerful personal accounts of the lives, journeys, relationships, struggles and achievements of a generation who shaped Ireland, but whose contribution was not always recognised. The stories trace the housing journeys of residents across seven decades, offering a unique insight into how social housing has evolved alongside the people and communities it serves.

The book features stories of residents from Bandon and Carrigtwohill, including Margaret who shared her journey from Youghal to Carrigtwohill, via London, Ladysbridge and Midleton, and William who travelled the world after joining the Irish Navy at 17.

William Maloney, a participant in the project from Ard Carrig, in Carrigtwohill, Cork, said:

“This project was about much more than just telling my own story. It gave us the chance to come together, share our memories and reflect on the lives we’ve built in our community over the years. Taking part made me appreciate just how much having a secure home has meant to me and so many others. I’m delighted to have been part of something that will keep these stories alive and help people understand the real lives, friendships and communities behind social housing.”

Averil Power, Chief Executive Officer, Clúid, commented:

“The Elsie Black Oral History Project is an important piece of work, as it preserves a vital social and cultural record of communities that are often underrepresented or misunderstood. It is a reminder that history is not only found in official records, but also in the memories of ordinary people whose stories reflect the changing face of housing and society over the last seven decades.

“The stories featured in this book illustrate the varied and interesting lives that exist behind each front door and serve as a timely reminder that the stereotypes sometimes associated with social housing bear little resemblance to the funny, resourceful, independent and kind people who actually live there.

“While the oral histories cover a range of experiences, a key theme that reappears again and again is the importance of secure, affordable, age-friendly housing in supporting residents to live independently and continue to engage in community life.

“Listening to our residents is at the heart of Clúid’s work, so I’m proud that we have been able to work with them to create a resource such as the Elsie Black Oral History Project, that will ensure the stories of this generation continue to be told for years to come.”

The book is the culmination of the Elsie Black Oral History Project, a three-phase, resident-led project, which collected the life stories of social housing residents from around Ireland. The project was named in honour of Elsie Black, a much valued and respected Clúid colleague and resident of Clúid’s Killarney Court scheme in inner-city Dublin, whose passion for people and local history inspired the project.

The book will be available on Clúid’s website and recordings of the testimonies of the participants are available on the Clúid YouTube channel.