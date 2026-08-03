The ‘Hurley Chalice 1633’ Dunmanway Homecoming

3 August 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Hurley Chalice 1633 will be on display in Dunmanway, West Cork on loan from the North Cathedral Cork

The Hurley Chalice is a remarkable Irish silver-gilt Catholic chalice dated 1633. It is preserved in St Mary’s Cathedral (the North Cathedal), Cork City, but now is to go on display in Dunmanway, West Cork.

The chalice is traditionally associated with the prominent Hurley (Ó Muirthile/Ó hUirthile) family who ere were the lords of Ballinacarriga Castle, about 9 km southeast of Dunmanway, making the chalice part of the history of the Dunmanway district rather than Cork city.

It is one of the finest surviving examples of 17th-century Irish ecclesiastical silver.It is an important surviving example because relatively few Irish Catholic chalices from the early 17th century escaped destruction or confiscation during the upheavals of the mid-1600s.

Inscription and donor

According to the Journal of the Cork Historical and Archaeological Society (1906), the chalice bears the following inscriptions around its base:

“Dns. Ranaldus Hurly” (Lord/Randal Hurley)



“Et. Dna. Eulina de Curcy” (and Lady Ellen de Courcy)



“Conjuges Me Dei” (“Spouses of God” or “May God unite/protect the spouses”)



“Servitio D.D. 1633” (“Given for the service [of God], 1633”)



“IHS” (the Christogram)

Inside the foot is a later inscription:

“Ex Dono J. Coppinger … Parochia Sta. Maria, 1722”

indicating that J. Coppinger presented it to St Mary’s Parish in 1722.

Historical background

The chalice is believed to have been donated by Randal (Ranald) Hurley and his wife Ellen de Courcy. The Hurleys were an important Gaelic family centred around Ballinacarriga Castle near Dunmanway, County Cork. Through marriage, they were connected with the ancient Anglo-Norman de Courcy family, Barons of Kinsale.

The date 1633 places the chalice in the period immediately before the Irish Confederate Wars (1641–1653), when Catholic worship in Ireland faced increasing political and religious pressures.

Artistic features

The chalice is noted for: