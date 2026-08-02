Oysterhaven swimmers fundraise for ‘Kinsale Your Support Services ‘

2 August 2026
By Bryan McCarthy
bryan@TheCork.ie
The ‘Oysterhaven Bunch’ presented €1,500 to Kinsale Your Support
Services (KYSS) after more than 50 sea swimmers recently completed a
lap of Sandycove Island.
The swimmers, who regularly train under the expert instruction of
Imelda Lynch and Breda O’Driscoll at the South County beauty spot,
made a contribution as part of the swim on the night.
In addition, contributions were also made directly to the
Kinsale-based charity through an online link on its website.
Imelda Lynch, who herself is a record breaker, holding the title of
the first Cork female to cross the English Channel, has brought sea
swimming to a new level in the area, having begun the open-water
classes at Oysterhaven during Covid.
The regular nightly swims have attracted a huge following, with Imelda
and Breda helping many people overcome their fear of the water.
Indeed, the recent lap of Sandycove Island saw many first-time
swimmers complete their first lap, some of whom would have described
themselves as non-swimmers until recently.
Paying tribute to all those who took part, Imelda said, ‘It was a
great achievement for those swimming around the ‘Island’, a great
credit to their perseverance and courage to take on the challenge.’
Of course, sea swimming has become an important part of many people’s
lives as they look for peace and tranquillity, and Imelda sees the
lessons as not just an opportunity to keep fit but also as playing an
important role in people’s mental health.
‘Swimming in the sea is not just about keeping fit, it has far more
benefits than that and it’s one of the reasons we chose KYSS as the
charity the group would like to contribute to,’ Imelda said.
For James O’Mahony, who founded KYSS originally to support young
people’s mental health before expanding its services to include
adults, he acknowledged the important contribution of the Oysterhaven
swimmers.
Founded to support young people’s mental health and now providing
services for adults as well, KYSS aims to empower communities to
promote positive mental health through awareness, education and
tailored support for individuals and families. The organisation
envisions a community with an open and positive approach to mental
health, where everyone feels supported and enabled to reach their full
potential.
‘It is a wonderful thought, to be honest. It is things like this that
spur us on. We do need the community behind us, and we do have the
community behind us, and it is events like this that are really
appreciated,’ he said.
‘More importantly, it is the people who will benefit from this support.’
Admitting it takes huge resources to keep KYSS going, James outlined
the cost of providing counselling to those who come looking for help.
‘I think last year we spent €48,000 on low-cost counselling. It is for
people who are referred to counselling but can’t afford it, and this
is where the money goes,’ he said.