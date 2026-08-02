Oysterhaven swimmers fundraise for ‘Kinsale Your Support Services ‘

2 August 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The ‘Oysterhaven Bunch’ presented €1,500 to Kinsale Your Support

Services (KYSS) after more than 50 sea swimmers recently completed a

lap of Sandycove Island.

The swimmers, who regularly train under the expert instruction of

Imelda Lynch and Breda O’Driscoll at the South County beauty spot,

made a contribution as part of the swim on the night.

In addition, contributions were also made directly to the

Kinsale-based charity through an online link on its website.

Imelda Lynch, who herself is a record breaker, holding the title of

the first Cork female to cross the English Channel, has brought sea

swimming to a new level in the area, having begun the open-water

classes at Oysterhaven during Covid.

The regular nightly swims have attracted a huge following, with Imelda

and Breda helping many people overcome their fear of the water.

Indeed, the recent lap of Sandycove Island saw many first-time

swimmers complete their first lap, some of whom would have described

themselves as non-swimmers until recently.

Paying tribute to all those who took part, Imelda said, ‘It was a

great achievement for those swimming around the ‘Island’, a great

credit to their perseverance and courage to take on the challenge.’

Of course, sea swimming has become an important part of many people’s

lives as they look for peace and tranquillity, and Imelda sees the

lessons as not just an opportunity to keep fit but also as playing an

important role in people’s mental health.

‘Swimming in the sea is not just about keeping fit, it has far more

benefits than that and it’s one of the reasons we chose KYSS as the

charity the group would like to contribute to,’ Imelda said.

For James O’Mahony, who founded KYSS originally to support young

people’s mental health before expanding its services to include

adults, he acknowledged the important contribution of the Oysterhaven

swimmers.

Founded to support young people’s mental health and now providing

services for adults as well, KYSS aims to empower communities to

promote positive mental health through awareness, education and

tailored support for individuals and families. The organisation

envisions a community with an open and positive approach to mental

health, where everyone feels supported and enabled to reach their full

potential.

‘It is a wonderful thought, to be honest. It is things like this that

spur us on. We do need the community behind us, and we do have the

community behind us, and it is events like this that are really

appreciated,’ he said.

‘More importantly, it is the people who will benefit from this support.’

Admitting it takes huge resources to keep KYSS going, James outlined

the cost of providing counselling to those who come looking for help.

‘I think last year we spent €48,000 on low-cost counselling. It is for

people who are referred to counselling but can’t afford it, and this

is where the money goes,’ he said.