Cork TD Welcomes Delivery of ‘Forgotten Farmer Scheme’ Payments

1 August 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Deputy John Paul O’Shea TD has welcomed the successful delivery of payments under the Forgotten Farmer Scheme, describing it as an important recognition of a group of farmers who had been overlooked for many years.

Deputy O’Shea said the scheme fulfils a key commitment contained in the Programme for Government and provides long-awaited support to farmers who missed out on previous young farmer measures due to changes in CAP eligibility rules.

“The Forgotten Farmer Scheme recognises the unique circumstances faced by a cohort of farmers who were excluded from previous young farmer supports through no fault of their own,” Deputy O’Shea said.

“I welcome the fact that this commitment in the Programme for Government has now been delivered, with 445 successful applicants each receiving the maximum payment of €5,000. This represents an important acknowledgement of the contribution these farmers have made to Irish agriculture over many years.”

Deputy O’Shea said the scheme was designed to support those who were under the age of 40 in 2015, had entered farming before 2008, but were unable to benefit from either the Young Farmer Installation Aid or subsequent CAP young farmer supports because of changing eligibility criteria.

“For many years, these farmers felt they had been left behind despite dedicating their lives to farming. While no scheme can fully make up for the opportunities that were missed, this payment is an important recognition of their situation and honours a commitment made by Government.”

Deputy O’Shea also acknowledged that a number of applicants were unsuccessful in the initial assessment and encouraged those with appeals currently being considered to remain engaged with the process.

“I welcome the fact that applicants who were deemed ineligible have been given an opportunity to appeal. Those appeals are continuing to be assessed by the Department, and I hope that everyone whose application meets the scheme criteria will receive a positive outcome in the months ahead.”

Deputy O’Shea concluded by reaffirming his commitment to supporting farm families across Cork North-West.

“Our farming communities are the backbone of rural Ireland, and it is important that Government continues to recognise their contribution through practical supports. The delivery of the Forgotten Farmer Scheme is a positive step and demonstrates that commitments made to farmers can and should be honoure