Councillor Bernard Moynihan Elected Mayor of the County of Cork

27 June 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Councillor Bernard Moynihan has been elected as the new Mayor of the County of Cork, with Councillor Finbarr Harrington elected as Deputy Mayor at Cork County Council’s AGM this afternoon.

Mayor Moynihan was nominated by Councillor Gearoid Murphy and seconded by Councillor Alan Coleman.

The Duhallow native and Fianna Fáil member has been a public representative for 12 years. He was first elected to Cork County Council in 2014.

He was subsequently re-elected in 2019 and 2024, and was the first councillor elected across all local electoral areas (LEAs) in Cork in 2024. He topped the poll in the Kanturk-Mallow Municipal District and was elected on the first count.

Mayor Moynihan graduated from University College Cork with a BA in Education. He worked as a schoolteacher for nine years, before going on to work as a trade union representative with the Association of Secondary Schools Ireland, where he advocated for improved terms and conditions for members, while also representing and supporting members at the WRC.

Mayor Moynihan said: “As Mayor, I look forward to championing the work of Cork County Council and highlighting the dedication of our staff in delivering over 900 services that support communities, businesses and quality of life across the county. Throughout the year, I hope to promote the ambition and positive impact of the Council as we continue working together to build a stronger, more vibrant Cork for all”.

Mayor Moynihan is a member of Cork County Council’s Planning SPC, Economic Development SPC, and the Local Community Development Committee.

Mayor Moynihan said: “As a member of both the Economic Development and Planning Strategic Policy Committees, I am committed to supporting sustainable growth across County Cork by creating the conditions for businesses to thrive while ensuring our communities develop in a balanced and forward-looking way.”

Mayor Moynihan served as Chair of Northern Committee of Cork County Council on two occasions, and chair of Kanturk Mallow Municipal District on two occasions.

He is a lifelong member of Kiskeam GAA and has served in various roles for the club. He is a member of Sean Moylan Commemoration Committee and served as a Board Member of IRD Duhallow.

Councillor Finbarr Harrington has been elected as Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork. He was nominated by Councillor Alan Coleman and seconded by Councillor Gearoid Murphy.