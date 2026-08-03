Opportunity to expand Glanmire’s John O’Callaghan Park

3 August 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Green Party in Cork has welcomed confirmation of opportunity to expand John O’Callaghan Park in Glanmire

Cork City Council officials confirmed to local councillors on Thursday that the city has acquired the current grounds of Riverstown FC as part of the Riverstown to Glanmire greenway. The football club will relocate to Brooklodge and has already vacated the Riverstown site.

The greenway is expected to open to the public in August. The proposal to expand the existing John O’Callaghan Park will follow and will require approval from Cork City Council.

Plans for the expansion are being finalised by officials and will be advertised for public consultation shortly.

Welcoming the news, Green Party councillor for Cork City North East, Oliver Moran, said:

“This is really great news for Glanmire, which is expanding rapidly as a community and needs new and expanded amenity spaces like these. The expanded park is perfectly located between established communities around Riverstown and newer communities near Ballinglanna. The greenway will connect these areas, as well as the historic Glanmire village, like never before.

“Alongside this, active travel works continue to be completed in Glanmire, including those on Dunkettle Road and Hazelwood Road. These aren’t unrelated to the park. They’re about creating a coherent and connected community within Glanmire, with the park at its core. Glanmire is already a wonderful place to live, and the goal with these projects is to make it even better.”