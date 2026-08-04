Corkman Appointed ‘Head Chef’ of Michelin Starred restaurant at Carton House, Kildare

4 August 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Carton House, A Fairmont Hotel has appointed Killian Bowen as Head Chef of the Michelin Star Award-winning Morrison Room.

Bowen is an accomplished culinary professional with extensive experience working within some of Ireland’s most prestigious luxury hotels and Michelin-starred destinations. Over the course of his career, he has developed a strong reputation for culinary excellence, innovative menu curation, and a passion for celebrating local, seasonal ingredients.

Prior to joining Carton House, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, Killian spent time as Head Chef at Adare Manor. Working alongside Executive Chef Mike Tweedie, he successfully managed the kitchen operations while introducing distinct Nordic influences to the culinary program, adapting and elevating the background flavors of the estate’s world-class offerings.

Earlier in his career, Killian honed his skills internationally during a transformative three-year period in Copenhagen, where he worked across three renowned establishments: Restaurant 108, Kadeau Bornholm, and Restaurant Daniel Berlin. His prestigious background also includes key roles at the Michelin-starred restaurant The Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Estate under John Kelly, as well as foundational training at Waterford Castle and Hayfield Manor under the influential guidance of Michael Thomas.

Killian Bowen is recognized for his collaborative leadership style, strong work ethic, and a signature cooking philosophy that beautifully amalgamates Nordic and French techniques. Dedicated to letting the natural quality of Irish produce shine, he works in close partnership with the island’s hard-working class of purveyors, farmers, and fishermen to construct exceptional luxury dining experiences.

About Killian

Killian is an accomplished culinary professional with extensive experience working within some of Ireland’s most prestigious luxury hotels and Michelin-starred destinations. Over the course of his career, he has developed a strong reputation for culinary excellence, innovative menu curation, and a passion for celebrating local, seasonal ingredients.

His journey into professional kitchens began at the age of 16 as a kitchen porter, where he quickly became captivated by the unique culture and discipline of the traditional kitchen brigade. Drawn by the camaraderie, teamwork and relentless work ethic that define professional kitchens, Killian immersed himself in the culinary world despite having no formal food background.

Reflecting on those early days, he jokes that for his first six months in a professional kitchen, he couldn’t tell the difference between parsley and coriander—an admission that proved less than ideal when being sent to the fridge as a commis chef during a busy service. However, it was precisely these formative experiences that fuelled his determination to learn, improve and ultimately excel within the profession.

Now, Killian’s culinary philosophy is rooted in a deep respect for ingredients and a commitment to allowing exceptional produce to speak for itself. His approach centres on minimal intervention, using thoughtful techniques to enhance natural flavours while preserving the integrity of each ingredient. An advocate for traditional techniques and craftsmanship, Killian is particularly passionate about preservation and fermentation, whether compressing seasonal fruits, delicately dressing vegetables, or exploring preservation methods, his focus remains on creating dishes that showcase the character of the product at its peak.

As a leader, Killian believes in leading by example and fostering an environment where young chefs can develop both their technical skills and their confidence. He takes great pride in mentoring emerging culinary talent, helping aspiring chefs navigate the fundamentals while encouraging curiosity and continuous learning.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of this profession is watching young chefs grow,” says Killian. “Cooking teaches you that the more you learn, the more there is to discover. Every door you open leads to ten more. It’s a career that humbles you every day, but it’s equally gratifying. No two days are ever the same, and if they are, you’re probably not truly cooking.”

While acknowledging the influence of today’s digital food culture, Killian remains committed to an ingredient-led approach rather than chasing trends.

“With social media, it’s impossible not to be inspired by what you see, but I believe we need to be more conscious of what’s on the plate and how it got there, rather than how it looks.”

In his new role at The Morrison Room, Killian will lead the culinary team in continuing the restaurant’s pursuit of excellence while building upon its Michelin-starred reputation. His vision combines technical precision, seasonality and a deep connection to Ireland’s exceptional produce, ensuring guests experience a dining journey that is both innovative and authentic.