KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Package holidays

5 August 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

What is a package holiday?

A package holiday is a holiday you buy at a total or inclusive price.

For the holiday to be treated as package, it must include an overnight stay or last at least 24 hours. It must also include at least 2 of the following travel services:

Transport – like flights, a cruise, or train or coach journeys

Accommodation

Other tourist services – like tours, excursions, guides, or tickets for concerts or theme parks

Car rental

What should I know before I book a package holiday?

Your rights depend on the type of holiday you book. Your travel organiser must tell you the type of holiday you’re booking before you book it, for example, whether it’s a package holiday or a linked travel arrangement (LTA). An LTA is when you buy 2 or more travel services from different companies under separate contracts, but which are linked. You have fewer rights when you book an LTA.

If I book a package holiday, what can I expect from the travel organiser?

If you book a package holiday, the travel organiser must give you clear information on different parts of the holiday. This includes details of what’s included, the total price, transport, accommodation, meals, and any other important information.

Your travel organiser is responsible for making sure the trip matches what you agreed to. They must fix any problems and offer you suitable alternatives if something goes wrong.

Can my travel organiser increase the price of my package holiday?

Yes, the travel organiser can increase the price of your package holiday, but only if your contract allows it. Check the terms and conditions in the contract before you book. If the price increases by more than 8%, you can cancel without paying a charge. Your travel organiser cannot change the price if the departure date is within 20 days.

Can I cancel the package holiday?

Yes, you can cancel at any time before you travel but you may have to pay a cancellation fee. You have the right to cancel your booking for free before the start of the package, in the event of unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances taking place at or near your destination which would affect your holiday, or your travel to the destination e.g. a natural disaster like a flood or earthquake

What are my rights if something goes wrong while I am on holiday?

If something goes wrong with your holiday, the travel organiser must put the problem right. If significant parts of the holiday are not as agreed, you must be offered suitable alternative arrangements. For example, if the accommodation you agreed on and booked is no longer available, you must be offered an alternative that is of the same quality.

The travel organiser must also give appropriate help if you are in difficulty. This includes:

Giving you information about healthcare, local authorities, consular assistance (for example if you have had a serious accident)

Helping with communications, for example helping you make long distance calls or other forms of contact so you can find other travel arrangements

Further information on this and other topics is available from Cork City Centre CIC in Cornmarket Street, open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9.45am to 12.30pm and Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6950 (Lines open Mon-Fri 10am-4.30pm). Blackpool CIC is also open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6890 while Hollyhill CIC is open Mondays and Fridays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel: 0818 07 6850.

Information is also available from the Citizens Information Phone Service Tel: 0818 07 4000 (9am – 8pm, Mon – Fri) or online at www.citizensinformation.ie