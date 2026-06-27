Irish Guide Dogs unveil refurbished Independent Living Skills kitchen
27 June 2026
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is based on the Model Farm Road, Cork
Irish Guide Dogs CEO Tim O’Mahony with PJ Flanagan, CEO H&MV Engineering, with staff from both organisations and Cash & Carry Kitchens, at the unveiling of the charity’s newly refurbished Independent Living Skills kitchen at its Training Centre in Cork. Supported by H&MV Engineering, the state-of-the-art training space features accessible design elements and adaptive technologies that help people who are vision impaired develop practical cooking, household management and daily living skills. The facility will play a vital role in building confidence, independence and life skills for clients as they navigate everyday tasks with greater autonomy. Pic: Brian Lougheed
The newly refurbished Independent Living Skills kitchen at Irish Guide Dogs’ Training Centre in Cork. Supported by H&MV Engineering, the state-of-the-art training space features accessible design elements and adaptive technologies that help people who are vision impaired develop practical cooking, household management and daily living skills. The facility will play a vital role in building confidence, independence and life skills for clients as they navigate everyday tasks with greater autonomy. Pic: Brian Lougheed
Irish Guide Dogs CEO Tim O’Mahony (right) with PJ Flanagan, CEO H&MV Engineering at the unveiling of the charity’s newly refurbished Independent Living Skills kitchen at its Training Centre in Cork. Supported by H&MV Engineering, the state-of-the-art training space features accessible design elements and adaptive technologies that help people who are vision impaired develop practical cooking, household management and daily living skills. The facility will play a vital role in building confidence, independence and life skills for clients as they navigate everyday tasks with greater autonomy. Pic: Brian Lougheed