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27th June, 2026

Irish Guide Dogs unveil refurbished Independent Living Skills kitchen

27 June 2026
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is based on the Model Farm Road, Cork

Irish Guide Dogs CEO Tim O’Mahony with PJ Flanagan, CEO H&MV Engineering, with staff from both organisations and Cash & Carry Kitchens, at the unveiling of the charity’s newly refurbished Independent Living Skills kitchen at its Training Centre in Cork. Supported by H&MV Engineering, the state-of-the-art training space features accessible design elements and adaptive technologies that help people who are vision impaired develop practical cooking, household management and daily living skills. The facility will play a vital role in building confidence, independence and life skills for clients as they navigate everyday tasks with greater autonomy.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

The newly refurbished Independent Living Skills kitchen at Irish Guide Dogs’ Training Centre in Cork. Supported by H&MV Engineering, the state-of-the-art training space features accessible design elements and adaptive technologies that help people who are vision impaired develop practical cooking, household management and daily living skills. The facility will play a vital role in building confidence, independence and life skills for clients as they navigate everyday tasks with greater autonomy.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

Irish Guide Dogs CEO Tim O’Mahony (right) with PJ Flanagan, CEO H&MV Engineering at the unveiling of the charity’s newly refurbished Independent Living Skills kitchen at its Training Centre in Cork. Supported by H&MV Engineering, the state-of-the-art training space features accessible design elements and adaptive technologies that help people who are vision impaired develop practical cooking, household management and daily living skills. The facility will play a vital role in building confidence, independence and life skills for clients as they navigate everyday tasks with greater autonomy.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

 

AREA: SOUTH CORK, HEALTH, NEWS, PROPERTY
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