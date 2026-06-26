Moths and pollinators – Cork City Council have you covered with two workshops

26 June 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

No need to wing it anymore with two hands on events

Cork City Council and the Cork Biodiversity Hub are coming together with the National Biodiversity Data Centre, the Irish Bee Conservation Project, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and The Heritage Council to run two public workshops on our native moths and pollinators.

On Saturday 27 June, Dr. Tim Butter, from the National Biodiversity Data Centre will lead a workshop on Irish Moths as part of Insect Week. This session will introduce participants to the diversity of moth species found locally and their importance in healthy ecosystems.

Participants will get to examine moths trapped overnight, learn how they are identified, and see them released safely back into their habitats.

Rosemarie McDonald, Biodiversity Officer with Cork City Council said, “We are really looking forward to welcoming people of all ages to the Cork Biodiversity Hub to discover the hidden world of moths right on our doorstep.

So often overlooked, moths are incredible night-time pollinators, and with over 1,500 species in Ireland, there’s so much to learn and explore.

This workshop is a great chance for the Ballincollig community to come together, get curious about local wildlife, and pick up simple ideas for making our gardens more welcoming for these important species”

The following Friday 3 July, Cork City Biodiversity Officers have organised a Citizen Science Workshop with guest speaker, Dr. Signe Martin, from the Irish Bee Conservation Project.

The workshop will highlight how to participate in nature surveys, from pollinators to wildflowers, birds and mammals. This workshop will highlight how important community involvement is to local biodiversity conservation and empower individuals and community groups to make meaningful contributions to both local and national biodiversity surveys.

Cork City Council Biodiversity Officer, Usna Keating said,

“Being involved in Citizen Science, is an opportunity to learn to identify and appreciate species diversity and take more notice of the species around us.

By knowing and recording the species that exist in an area, we learn about the importance of different areas, in supporting nature, and can see and compare the changes in biodiversity in our locality over time.

This knowledge can allow more measures to be taken to support rare and declining species.”

Both events are ticketed and capacity is limited so act quick if you want to ‘bee’ there.

Tickets:

Morning with Moths – Sat 27 June – 9am to 10:30am – Cork Biodiversity Hub, Ballincollig, Co. Cork, P31PX67

https://www.tickettailor.com/ events/ nationalbiodiversitydatacentre /2255141

Cork City Citizen Science Workshop – Friday 3 July- 10am to 1pm – Old Cork Waterworks Experience, Cork, T23 N828

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ cork-city-citizen-science- workshop-tickets-1992046303117