‘Bells of Shandon’ Church secures over €180,000 for Conservation and Heritage Projects

1 July 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

St Anne’s Church, Shandon – best known as being the home of the ‘Bells of Shandon’ – has secured more than €180,000 in grant funding to support a major programme of conservation and heritage works taking place throughout 2026. The funding is provided through Cork City Council, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and the Heritage Council, and will support a range of projects aimed at preserving one of Cork’s most recognisable landmarks while improving accessibility and deepening understanding of its rich history.

The programme includes repairs to the church’s front steps, waterproofing works to the bell tower, conservation and monitoring of historic windows, a feasibility study examining access and visitor interpretation, and the beginning of a conservation study of the historic Green Coat School collection.

Many of these grants require significant matching contributions from the parish itself, meaning that the continued support of visitors, donors and the wider community remains essential in helping these projects become a reality.

James Burke Architects will oversee the works as conservation architect, while Hearthstone Building & Restoration will carry out the conservation works on site.

Caring for a Living Landmark

Building on a successful year of conservation projects in 2025, this latest funding will help ensure that St Anne’s continues to serve as both a place of worship and a treasured part of Cork’s architectural and cultural heritage.

Among the largest projects is the waterproofing of the iconic bell tower, helping to safeguard the structure against one of the greatest threats to historic buildings: water ingress. Conservation works will also focus on the church’s stained-glass windows, including ongoing monitoring of the East Window depicting the Transfiguration.

Alongside physical conservation work, St Anne’s will begin a study of the Green Coat School collection, which includes historic books dating back to the sixteenth century and the well-known lead statues Bob and Joan, preserving an important chapter in Shandon’s history.

A feasibility study on accessibility, usability and interpretation will also help shape future improvements, ensuring that the church’s heritage can be enjoyed and understood by as many people as possible.

Rev. Meghan Farr, Priest-in-Charge of St Anne’s Shandon, welcomed the announcement: