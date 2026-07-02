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2nd July, 2026

Promoting Cork as a ‘must-visit’ destination in Germany

2 July 2026
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Tourism Ireland and partners highlight direct flights from Frankfurt to Cork

Tourism Ireland was delighted to partner with Visit Cork and Cork Airport in Germany this week, to promote direct flights and ease of access from Frankfurt to Cork with Lufthansa to key German travel professionals and journalists.

Six Cork tourism companies connected with around 50 leading German tour operators, travel agents and journalists at a B2B workshop and networking event, promoting Cork as a ‘must-visit’ destination. Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jerry Buttimer TD, also joined the delegation to lend his support. Guests enjoyed some delicious Cork produce, together with a special HYDE Irish Whiskey tasting experience and entertainment by Angela Newman from Hysterical Histories Cork.

Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for DACH countries (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), said: “We were delighted to partner with Visit Cork and Cork Airport and be joined by Minister Jerry Buttimer in Germany to highlight ease of access from Frankfurt to Cork with Lufthansa. This event was a great platform for our industry partners to promote Cork’s strong accommodation offering along with the many things to see and do in Cork city and county. Our aim is to inspire potential holidaymakers to choose Ireland and sustainably support local economies and communities by driving bookings on flights to regional airports like Cork Airport.”

PIC SHOWS: (back row) Shane Browne, Fota Island Resort; Seamus Heaney, Visit Cork; Eoghan Hedderman, The Imperial Hotel; Mandy Young, Trigon Hotels; David Gaudron, Jan Lieske and Sebastian Striegl, all Lufthansa; James Kilcourse, Irish Embassy in Berlin; Luke O’Connor, HYDE Irish Whiskey; (front row) Anne Cahill, Visit Cork, Claire Myler, The River Lee Hotel; Angela Newman, Hysterical Histories Cork; Minister Jerry Buttimer TD; Tara Finn, Cork Airport; and Monika Wörmann, Paula Rotter and Denise Quinn, all Tourism Ireland, at Tourism Ireland’s workshop in Frankfurt.
Pic – Daniela Hillbricht

AREA: CORK CITY, BUSINESS, ENTERTAINMENT
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