6,000 Cork premises near Dunmanway, Charleville, Kilcrohane and north of Cork City can now avail of NBI fibre broadband

3 July 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the new future-proofed, high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan (NBP) on behalf of the Government, has announced that a further 6,000 Cork homes, businesses and farms can avail of a high-speed fibre broadband connection, including the rural areas surrounding Dunmanway, Charleville, Kilcrohane and in rural areas north of Cork City.

There are now 72,400 premises that can pre-order or order high-speed, reliable broadband across Cork with 21,439 connections made to date.

Works have been completed in most rural areas across the county, including those near Clonakilty, Skibbereen and Mitchelstown. National Broadband Ireland is encouraging all Cork residents to visit nbi.ie and check their Eircode to see if they’re ready to connect and find out more about placing an order.

NBI’s fibre rollout under the NBP is delivering broadband infrastructure to what is known as the State’s Intervention Area, which includes the most remote and rural parts of Ireland where commercial operators have no plans to deliver high-speed broadband. The Intervention Area currently includes 83,000 premises in Cork, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms, and schools across the county. As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, Co Cork will receive €314m of Government investment under the National Broadband Plan.

TJ Malone, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce that a further 6,000 Cork homes, businesses and farms near Dunmanway, Charleville, Kilcrohane and in rural areas north of Cork City can now connect to the NBI network™. Those connected are experiencing the life-changing benefits of high-speed fibre broadband with minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second.

“With the national switch-off of the copper network approaching, NBI’s fibre network will ensure communities across Ireland are prepared for the future by supporting remote working, education, healthcare access, and local enterprise while providing the reliability needed for everyday living.”

“As we enter the final year of the National Broadband Plan rollout, we’re encouraging everyone in Cork to check their Eircode on nbi.ie and order now to secure high-speed fibre broadband for their home or business.”

National Rollout Progress

NBI has now passed over 491,000 homes, farms and businesses in rural Ireland to high-speed broadband with over 179,000 now connected. The average take-up rate of 37% is well ahead of projections and international comparisons and surpasses 60% in areas of the country where the network has been live the longest.

The National Broadband Ireland website is regularly updated to show estimated completion dates. With the main rollout due to be concluded by the end of this year, the remaining homes and businesses yet to be passed will be able to place an order for high-speed broadband in the coming months. The easiest way to get updates on when a premises will be ready to order is by signing up for NBI email alerts at nbi.ie.

As fibre networks expand across Ireland, offering superior speed, capacity, and reliability; older copper telephone and broadband infrastructure will start to be decommissioned. The European Commission has proposed 2035 as the latest date for EU Member States to mandate the decommissioning of the legacy copper networks.

Choosing a Broadband Provider

As a wholesale network operator, NBI does not sell fibre broadband directly to end users, rather it enables services from a range of broadband providers or Retail Service Providers (RSPs). As a wholesale provider, NBI will make the new Fibre-to-the-Home network available to all RSPs operating in the Intervention Area.

Over 50 RSPs are available on the NBI network™ to provide connections as of today. To see the retail broadband providers that are currently on the NBI network™, visit nbi.ie.



Keep up to Speed!

NBI is encouraging people to check their eligibility and register for updates at nbi.ie to receive regular notifications related to their own premises as works progress in their area.