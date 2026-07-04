Hundreds expected to ‘make their mark on cancer’ at annual charity walk supporting patients at ‘The Mercy’

4 July 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

22km community fundraiser returns on Sunday, July 19th

The much-loved annual ‘Make Your Mark on Cancer’ charity walk will return on Sunday, July 19th, bringing together hundreds of walkers and runners in support of cancer patients receiving treatment at the Mercy University Hospital.

Now in its 13th year, the 22km walk from The Viaduct to Bandon Town Hall has become one of Cork’s most inspiring community events, raising vital funds for The Mercy Foundation to support services and care for cancer patients and their families across Munster.

Founded in memory of Bandon man Mark Prendergast, who died from testicular cancer in 2012, the event has raised an extraordinary €622,000 to date. More than a fundraiser, ‘Make Your Mark on Cancer’ is a powerful expression of community solidarity, honouring those affected by cancer while helping to improve care for future generations.

Speaking on behalf of the ‘Make Your Mark on Cancer’ committee, Damien Prendergast said: “Together, we are making our mark on cancer so that future cancer care is better for all. Through the money raised by ‘Make Your Mark on Cancer’ events, we continue to fund services and projects across the Mercy Hospital that touch the lives of countless people in our community, our families, neighbours and friends.”

Funds raised have supported a range of patient-focused initiatives at Mercy University Hospital, including specialist medical chairs to improve comfort during long treatments, and psycho-oncology services supporting patients and families coping with the emotional impact of a cancer diagnosis. Supporters have also contributed to the development of the Mercy Cancer Care Centre, providing patients with a dedicated space for care and support throughout treatment.

In addition, the initiative has funded early detection and treatment pathways for testicular cancer, helping improve outcomes; as well as the Mercy Foundation’s Testicular Cancer Awareness Schools Programme, which equips young men to recognise symptoms and seek help early.

Rachel Stevenson, CEO of The Mercy Foundation, said: “Every kilometre walked and every euro raised translates into care, compassion and comfort for people throughout our community, on the days when they and their families need it most. Let’s continue to make our mark and make a real difference.”

The walk begins at The Viaduct at 9am on Sunday, July 19th. Complimentary buses, provided by McCarthy Coaches, depart from Kelleher’s Builder Providers in Bandon at 8am to transport participants to the starting point.

The route is suitable for all ages and fitness levels, with refreshment and toilet stops along the way. A shorter starting option is also available from Innishannon Parish Hall.

This year’s sponsors are Acesigns and McCarthy Coaches, with C103 as official media partner.

Participants can register at www.makeyourmark.ie or call 086 4542132 for a sponsorship card.

For more information about The Mercy Foundation’s work, visit www.mercyfoundation.ie.