SAILING: Cork Week 2026 offers packed entertainment programme in Crosshaven

5 July 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Visitors to Cork Week 2026 can look forward to a packed programme of family activities, live music, après-sail parties and evening entertainment at the Royal Cork Yacht Club throughout the week, ensuring there’s plenty to enjoy both on and off the water.

The entertainment begins on Sunday, 5 July, with a Family Fun Day from 12pm to 5pm, featuring a coastal market, face painting, balloon modelling and pirate-themed entertainment for children. Live music from Ronan O’Driscoll follows from 4pm to 6pm, before the official Cork Week 2026 Opening Ceremony at 6.30pm. A bistro menu will also be available during the evening.

The first Après Sail Welcome Party, sponsored by Heineken, takes place on Monday, 6 July, from 4pm, with live music by Phil Holbird & Band. The day’s celebrations continue with the daily prizegiving at 5pm, followed by evening dining in the club.

On Tuesday, 7 July, competitors and visitors can enjoy the Fastnet Tuesday Mount Gay Après Sail from 4pm, featuring music from the Crosshaven Music Collective. Phil Holbird & Band return to the stage at 5.30pm, with prizegiving and evening dining completing the programme.

Entertainment continues on Wednesday, 8 July, with Murphy’s Après Sail from 4pm, featuring live music from The Loungeman. Following the daily prizegiving, the popular Mid-Week Party gets under way from 7pm to 11.30pm, with Phil Holbird & Band providing the soundtrack.

Thursday promises one of the busiest social programmes of the week. The Busker & Ginger Ale Après Sail begins at 4pm, followed by the traditional John Paul Construction BBQ Bash at 6pm, accompanied by Phil Holbird & Band. The celebrations continue late into the night with DJ Trevor taking over from 10pm.

The final day, Friday, 10 July, includes a live outside broadcast by RED FM’s Ciara Revins from 12pm to 4pm. Murphy’s Après Sail returns from 4pm, before the official prizegiving and closing ceremony at 6pm. Cork Week 2026 concludes with a Closing Party from 7pm, featuring Phil Holbird & Band, followed by another late-night set from DJ Trevor.

With live music every day, themed après-sail events, family entertainment, barbecue festivities and nightly celebrations, organisers are promising a lively atmosphere in Crosshaven throughout one of Ireland’s biggest sailing festivals.