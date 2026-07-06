World Champion Set for Hammer Showdown with Nicola Tuthill at Cork City Sports

6 July 2026

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

One of the most eagerly anticipated contests at this year’s Cork City Sports on 8th July promises to be the Women’s Hammer Throw, where Ireland’s rising star Nicola Tuthill will take on an outstanding international field led by the world’s very best.

Fresh from another remarkable season, Tuthill will face reigning Olympic and World Champion Camryn Rogers (Canada), whose personal best of 81.13m makes her one of the greatest hammer throwers of all time. The Paris 2024 Olympic gold medallist and current World Champion heads to Cork as the athlete everyone wants to beat.

Representing Ireland, Nicola Tuthill has firmly established herself among the world’s elite with a lifetime best of 72.48m. Competing on home soil, the Cork athlete will relish the opportunity to test herself against the world’s number one in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

The quality of the field extends far beyond the two headline names. Norway’s Beatrice Llano (73.08m), Great Britain’s Charlotte Payne (72.51m), Cyprus international Valentina Savva (70.22m), Slovakia’s Veronika Kanuchova (69.98m), Britain’s Tara Simpson-Sullivan (69.94m), Germany’s Michelle Wilms (69.69m) and Chile’s Mariana Walker (69.70m) ensure that every throw will matter in what is one of the strongest women’s hammer competitions ever assembled in Cork.

With athletes from eight nations and a field boasting multiple competitors beyond the 70-metre mark, spectators can expect a competition of the highest international standard.

Meet Director Mark Walk believes the event will be one of the highlights of the evening.

“To have the reigning Olympic and World Champion competing in Cork against our own Nicola Tuthill is a fantastic opportunity for Irish athletics. It’s a world-class field and one that will provide an unforgettable spectacle for everyone attending.”

The Women’s Hammer Throw gets the international programme underway at 6.30pm and is certain to be one of the standout attractions of the 72nd Cork City Sports as world-class talent meets hometown ambition in what promises to be a thrilling contest.