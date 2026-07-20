20 July 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Why Online Services Help Develop Sports Communities In Iran

Online services in the Iranian sport environment are any kind of digital applications used by fans, clubs, and organizations in their interaction with sports. There’s a huge variety of apps. You can find news apps for football, like Footballi and Varzesh3. There are also video sites like Aparat. Plus, you have chat systems, scheduling services in club apps, ticketing sites, online games, and many more. Some small apps focus on just one step of the fan experience. These technologies provide the infrastructure needed for communities to exist not just within the environment they traditionally existed in before – the cafes, places of work, terraces of stadiums.

The community of any kind should have three key functions in order to exist. First, it must have some means of recruiting new participants; second, some effective means of communication between members of the community, and third, some method that allows a community to develop its own sustainable identity. All of these can be achieved much more easily through the online approach. This article attempts to describe what online services are, why they benefit sports communities, and what their limits are.

How Online Services Build Sport Communities

Community building is not an accidental process but the result of particular characteristics of online services which make the task much easier compared to the pre-internet times. The discovery function introduces communities to people who had no idea where to look for. Notifications help maintain connection throughout periods of time when the community could easily stop communicating. An archive of content contributes to the institutionalization of the community.

Coordination is also supported by the online infrastructure. Online services help coordinate tickets, viewing parties, transport for away games, funding of fan banners, and even a level of secondary services like malbit app that some Iranian football fans use while deciding on match-related issues. These tasks would take days of coordinating in the early 2010s; nowadays, all these efforts will not take more than half an hour in 2024.

The community-building functions compared by category look roughly like this:

Community function Offline mechanism (pre-digital) Online service equivalent Finding other fans of the same team Stadium attendance, café gatherings Discoverable channels, search functions Sharing information quickly Word of mouth, newspaper letters Real-time chat, channel posts Organizing meetups and events Phone calls, paper posters Event tools, calendar integration Expressing fan identity Jerseys, scarves at stadiums Profile pictures, dedicated fan accounts Preserving community memory Personal archives, oral history Searchable chat archives, content history Welcoming new members Word of mouth, in-person introductions Open join links, public content samples

What used to require sustained presence in a physical space now happens through service-enabled features that run in the background. The community continues to grow even when individual members are not actively engaged.

Lower Barriers To Entry For Fans

The primary benefit for community building through online platforms is the reduction in barriers to entry. For example, a young person in Iran who wishes to be a fan of Sepahan or Foolad football teams does not require friends who are also fans of those teams to start watching them from Tehran. He or she simply searches, finds, watches, and then joins. There is no need to get introduced or make any prior commitments. The benefits of lower barriers to entry have allowed Iranian sports community membership to grow immensely since the Internet age.

Cross-Geographic Connection Between Cities

The fan groups were physically geographical in Iran. For instance, fans of Sepahan from Esfahan always remained in Esfahan while those of Tractor from Tabriz remained in Tabriz. However, the online medium has destroyed this concept of geographical attachment. For example, a fan of Sepahan in Tehran is able to get connected to the same group as fans of Sepahan in Esfahan. Moreover, fans residing outside the country can also be a part of this community along with those in the country.

Continuous Engagement Beyond Match Days

Traditionally, the rhythm of sport community life revolved around match days. Outside of this period, the community was dormant. With online services, the rhythm has been disrupted. Alerts, daily content, transfer periods, and continuous discussion make sure the community is active throughout the week, during off-seasons, and even during international breaks. A member of the community feels part of the community every day and not just once a week, creating a tighter bond with their identity and less chance for them to lose interest after their first match.

The Services That Make This Possible

Iranian sport communities depend on a layer cake of specific services performing distinct functions. No single service performs all the tasks required by a community, so active supporters have to utilize multiple services concurrently. Service types instrumental to the development of Iranian sport communities include the following:

aggregator apps like Footballi, Varzesh3, and Stadio for news and statistics;

group chat tools like Telegram, WhatsApp, and Discord for member communication;

video content services like Aparat and YouTube via VPN for shared viewing and analysis;

forums and long-form discussion sites like Tarafdari that hold deeper conversations.

Other services also target Iranian sports fans via foreign-hosted websites. One such service that does this is MelBet Facebook Jordan, an Iranian sports-related website hosted on Facebook that provides match previews, bet analyses, and free tips regarding European and Iranian football.

Though it is not located within Iran, its material gets distributed among Iranian fan communities who utilize it in preparing themselves for upcoming games. The use of the Persian language enables the information to be readily useful without having to translate it first.

Limits Of Online Community Development

It should be noted, however, that the above does not imply that the Internet has caused everything that used to be achieved using traditional methods of organizing society. In fact, while some restrictions are technological in nature, others have a systemic meaning; and others again arise because of the regulatory framework in Iran. Restrictions in online communities in Iran:

the existence of service blocks such as the Telegram ban from 2018, when people used VPN routes;

poor options for international payments, thus reducing the available subscriptions Iranians can use;

users on iOS having difficulty accessing the App Store since there is no App Store for Iran;

feed algorithms that hide content created by the community until new users discover it;

difficulties associated with moderation in big channels where disagreements escalate into conflicts;

not meeting face-to-face, thus limiting the emotional connection to some extent.

However, these weaknesses do not affect the growth of this community. Fans of sport stars from Iran can cope with these problems by constantly using the Virtual Private Network (VPN) service. In order to make payments without being subjected to the censorship of their governments, they use various means to sustain their mirrors on several social networks.

They also hold occasional meetings outside in order to engage in personal interactions, which cannot be done via online communication. This combined method involves the use of online communication for ordinary communication; in contrast, personal interaction is done occasionally.