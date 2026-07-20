VERDE Energy Group and Aurivo commence construction of 5 MW solar farm under long-term Power Purchase Agreement

20 July 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Who? VERDE Energy Group, Unit 4,

Courtstown Industrial Estate,

Little Island, Co. Cork, T45 R778

VERDE Energy Group, the Irish renewable energy specialist backed by Octopus Energy Generation, has begun construction of one of Ireland’s largest privately funded commercial and industrial solar developments at Aurivo’s Ballaghaderreen facility in Co. Roscommon under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA)

The 5 MW ground-mounted solar farm represents a major step in Aurivo’s transition to renewable energy. Once operational, the solar farm will generate clean electricity for the Ballaghaderreen site, reducing reliance on grid electricity, lowering carbon emissions, and providing greater long-term energy cost certainty.

The project represents an investment of over €5m, and will comprise of 7,784 solar panels. It is expected to generate 4,700,000 kWh of renewable electricity annually, offsetting around 1,053 metric tonnes CO2 each year. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2026.

Delivered through VERDE Energy Group’s partnership with Octopus Energy Generation, the project enables Aurivo to benefit from renewable electricity without the need for significant upfront capital investment. The Power Purchase Agreement model provides a practical route for Irish businesses to accelerate decarbonisation while improving resilience against future energy price volatility.

Paul Martin, CEO of VERDE Energy Group, said: “This project demonstrates how Irish businesses can accelerate their transition to renewable energy through innovative financing models. Aurivo has shown strong leadership by investing in a cleaner, more resilient energy future, and we are delighted to partner with them on a project of this scale.

“Power Purchase Agreements remove one of the biggest barriers to renewable energy adoption by eliminating the need for significant upfront capital investment. Businesses can benefit immediately from locally generated renewable electricity, greater energy price certainty, and lower carbon emissions.”

Beyond the Ballaghaderreen solar farm, VERDE Energy Group is also delivering additional grid resilience and energy infrastructure projects across a number of Aurivo sites, supporting the co-operative’s wider energy strategy.

Marty Dervin, Project Manager at Aurivo, said: “Sustainability is central to Aurivo’s long-term strategy, and this project reflects our commitment to reducing our environmental impact while strengthening the resilience of our operations.

“Working with VERDE Energy Group has enabled us to deliver a substantial renewable energy project through a flexible commercial model that aligns with our operational and financial objectives. The Ballaghaderreen solar farm will play an important role in reducing both our carbon footprint and our exposure to future energy price volatility.

“This is another important step in Aurivo’s sustainability journey and demonstrates our commitment to supporting a lower-carbon future for our members, customers and the communities we serve.”

As more Irish businesses seek to reduce emissions and improve energy security, Power Purchase Agreements are becoming an increasingly attractive route to financing on-site renewable energy projects without major capital expenditure.