New Kinsale President

21 July 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Kinsale and District Lions Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Grattan as Club President, succeeding Cormac Fitzgerald following the completion of a successful two-year term of office.

The official handover took place on 14 July 2026 at the Kinsale Hotel & Spa, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the Club as it continues its commitment to serving the local community through fundraising, volunteer work, and charitable initiatives.

During the handover ceremony, members acknowledged the dedication and leadership provided by Cormac Fitzgerald throughout the past two years. Under his leadership, the Club continued to support a wide range of community projects and charitable causes across the Kinsale district. Cormac also increased membership with many talented new members and led the highly successful Budget Breakfast Meeting, attended by Jack Chambers, Minister for Public Expenditure, as well as the ever-popular Toy Appeal for local hospitals.

Taking on the role of President, Nick Grattan expressed enthusiasm for the two years ahead and paid tribute to the strong foundations established by previous Club leaders. The incoming President highlighted the importance of teamwork, community engagement, and growing the Club’s positive impact throughout the district.

“I am honoured to serve as President of Kinsale and District Lions Club,” said Nick Grattan. “Our Club has a proud tradition of community service, and I look forward to working with our members to continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we support.”

Nick also thanked the outgoing officers, Ger Lacy (Treasurer) and Tony Cierans (Secretary), for their dedicated service and contribution to the Club. He welcomed the incoming officers, Eddie McCarthy (Treasurer), Frank Kennedy (Secretary), and John McWey (Publicity), and expressed confidence in the team for the years ahead.

Kinsale and District Lions Club thanks Cormac Fitzgerald for his dedicated service and wishes Nick Grattan every success in the years ahead.

For more information about Kinsale and District Lions Club, or to learn how to get involved, please contact the Club or visit its social media channels.