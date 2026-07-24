Hibernia Line announces partnership with Irish TV chef Rachel Allen

24 July 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Bestselling cookery writer, TV presenter and chef Rachel Allen will curate exclusive menus for Hibernia Line’s daily Cork to Boulogne-sur-Mer sailings.

Hibernia Line, Ireland’s newest ferry service, recently announced a brand ambassador partnership with Rachel Allen, one of Ireland’s most acclaimed cookery writers and TV chefs, to offer passengers delicious dining experiences on its daily sailings between Ireland and France.

Allen, a celebrated chef and cookery teacher whose career began in Cork at one of the world’s most respected culinary schools, will design and oversee the development of menus on the St Patrick and MV Akka, working hand-in-hand with the ships’ chefs to craft meals for passengers. Hibernia Line sails six days a week between Ringaskiddy in Cork and Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France.

Cork has a deep gastronomical history and Hibernia Line will champion local ingredients and the traditional techniques Allen has spent a career perfecting.

Rachel Allen said: “I am thrilled to partner with Hibernia Line to create menus that invite passengers to discover the rich culinary heritage of Ireland. There’s no reason why people shouldn’t expect the very best of ingredients and, thankfully, Hibernia Line passengers will enjoy fresh, local Irish produce.”

Hibernia Line founder and CEO Aidan Coffey said: “We are delighted to have Rachel Allen join us as Hibernia Line’s new brand ambassador. Her culinary expertise is an extraordinary addition to the Hibernia Line experience. We have deep roots in Cork, and Rachel’s heritage will be evident in every dish we serve.”

On board, Hibernia Line passengers will enjoy a menu built around comfort, quality and hearty dishes such as delicious Irish roast beef and tender roast lamb with rosemary and garlic, finished with mint jelly. Allen will refresh the menu seasonally, spotlighting acclaimed dishes from Ireland, recognising Hibernia Line’s commitment to better connecting Ireland with mainland Europe.

Bookings can be made now at https://hibernia-line.com/hi-sale-summer-offers/

About Hibernia Line

Hibernia Line is Ireland’s newest ferry company, connecting Cork directly to mainland Europe via six sailings a week, every week of the year. Headquartered in Cork, the company runs modern RoPax vessels, the St Patrick and MV Akka, on the Cork-Boulogne-sur-Mer route, a straightforward overnight crossing that bypasses the landbridge entirely. Each sailing carries up to 600 passengers in comfort, with onboard cabins, dining and lounge facilities, alongside capacity for up to 130 freight units. For passengers, it’s a relaxed, no-fuss way to reach Europe. For hauliers and exporters, it’s a time-saving link that keeps supply chains moving. Hibernia Line is committed to strengthening direct European links and delivering practical, reliable travel for passengers and freight.

About Rachel Allen

Rachel Allen is a bestselling cookery writer, TV presenter and celebrated chef at the renowned Ballymaloe Cookery School in Co Cork, Ireland. Raised in Dublin, Rachel began studying at Ballymaloe at the age of 18, remaining after graduation to cook at the Ballymaloe House Hotel and Restaurant. It was there she found her passion for teaching, where she continues to lecture to this day. Rachel has written 14 hugely successful cookbooks and starred in several accompanying TV series across 40 countries, including Rachel’s Favourite Food, Bake, Rachel’s Everyday Kitchen and All Things Sweet.