Visit Cork Hosted A Celebration of Cork Food Culture at the Embassy of Ireland in London

6 June 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

As part of its ongoing Experience Cork campaign, Visit Cork brought the very best of the region’s food, hospitality and tourism offering to the UK last week, highlighting Cork as one of Europe’s leading culinary and cultural destinations.

The special celebration of Cork’s world-renowned food culture took place at the Embassy of Ireland in London on 28 May, shining a spotlight on the region’s exceptional culinary heritage, hospitality, and the upcoming Cork on a Fork Fest, taking place from 12–16 August 2026.

The event brought together tourism and hospitality suppliers from Cork with UK travel trade, event planners and media to experience the unique flavours, stories and traditions that have made Cork one of Ireland’s most exciting food destinations.

A strong Cork delegation attended the event, including representatives from Cork on a Fork Fest, Cork’s renowned four and five-star hotels and family-owned properties, alongside Cronins Coaches, Cork Airport and the world-famous Midleton Distillery Experience. Together, they showcased the very best of Cork hospitality, tourism and visitor experiences to the UK market.

Guests attending the Embassy celebration enjoyed a taste of Cork through local produce and specially curated dishes prepared by the talented team at the Embassy of Ireland in Great Britain Ballymaloe trained Beth O’Brien, now co-owner of The Fat Badger, Notting Hill, also shucked fresh oysters.

The event focused on Cork on a Fork Fest, the city’s flagship food festival, which returns from 12–16 August 2026. The festival showcases the very best of Cork’s food scene through street feasts, pop-up dining events in unique venues, chef collaborations, cooking demonstrations, family events, tastings and much more.

Known as Ireland’s food capital, Cork is home to one of the country’s most celebrated food scenes, shaped by rich farmland, abundant coastal waters and generations of passionate producers. For centuries, the region has been synonymous with outstanding ingredients, with Cork Harbour serving as the main gateway for Irish food exports during the 18th and 19th centuries.

Today, around 60% of Ireland’s artisan food producers are based in Cork, helping to create a vibrant food culture that champions local, seasonal and sustainable food. The county also boasts the highest concentration of Michelin-starred restaurants in Ireland, alongside independent cafés, historic and lively pubs, and a growing number of local breweries and distilleries.

From exploring the iconic English Market and visiting culinary towns such as Kinsale, to enjoying tastings in restaurants across the county or discovering the craft behind local produce through demonstrations and masterclasses, Cork offers authentic farm-to-fork and sea-to-plate experiences at every turn.

Seamus Heaney, Head of Visit Cork, said, “Cork’s food story is deeply rooted in its land, sea and people. From artisan producers and fishermen to chefs and restaurateurs, there is an incredible passion for quality and sustainability here. We were delighted to bring a taste of Cork to London and invite visitors to discover everything Cork has to offer this August during Cork on a Fork Fest.”

“Guests heard how they can incorporate Cork’s rich food story into clients’ itineraries, through guided food trails, brewery and distillery tours, and hands-on culinary experiences led by passionate local guides, producers and chefs.”

Julie Wakley, Head of Tourism Ireland GB, said, “Food and drink are increasingly central to how visitors experience Ireland, and the new Irish Tourism Policy Framework 2025–2030 recognises this clearly by placing food at the heart of Ireland’s tourism offering. The policy acknowledges food tourism as a key economic driver, an important expression of Ireland’s cultural identity, a powerful tool for regional development, and a contributor to sustainable tourism growth. Cork exemplifies this approach through its exceptional producers, chefs, hospitality businesses and food experiences, making it one of the most exciting destinations for visitors seeking authentic and memorable travel experiences.”

Visit Cork’s celebration at the Embassy of Ireland aims to inspire more UK visitors to explore Cork as a leading destination for food, culture and unforgettable travel experiences. Supported by GB Tourism of Ireland.

For more see Visit Cork