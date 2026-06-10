Lord Mayor announces recipients of Civic and Culture Awards ahead of 2026 ceremony

10 June 2026

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Fergal Dennehy, has announced the recipients of his Civic and Culture Awards, recognising exceptional service and contribution to Cork City and beyond. The awards will be presented at the Lord Mayor’s Civic, Community and Voluntary Awards Ceremony, taking place in Cork City Hall on Wednesday, June 10th.

Those to be honoured include Patricia Cotter, for her work advancing social inclusion and community wellbeing in the city; Damien Cuffe, who led the community‑driven restoration of the Moore family home in Ballincollig following a devastating fire in 2025; and “Handsome” Bob Donovan, for his contribution to Cork football.

They will be joined by Olive Morris, who will be celebrated for her work empowering young people in the city; Victor Tabone of the Togher Community Association; and John Wiseman, who will be honoured for his contribution to boxing in Cork.

Gerry Kelly and Evelyn Grant, who introduced generations of schoolchildren to live music through Cork Pops, will jointly receive the prestigious Lord Mayor’s Culture Award.

A Special Community Spirit Award will also be presented posthumously to Mark O’Connor, in recognition of his tireless dedication to supporting cancer survivors through sport and his work with the Cork Dragons.

As is tradition, the winning organisations of the Community and Voluntary Awards will be announced on the evening.

The Lord Mayor said: