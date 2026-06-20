New Lord Mayor of Cork City is Fine Gael Cllr Damien Boylan from Blarney

20 June 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cllr Damian Boylan has been elected the new Lord Mayor of Cork at the Annual Meeting of Cork City Council last evening.

The Fine Gael councillor from Blarney, who represents Cork City’s North West Ward, was elected by 19 votes to8 with1 abstention at the meeting in City Hall before the ceremonial passing of the historic Lord Mayor’s chain.

The new Lord Mayor, the 16th past pupil of the North Monastery to serve as Lord Mayor of Cork, said it was a “tremendous honour and a deeply humbling experience” to be elected.

“To be elected Lord Mayor of Cork, the city I love, is a privilege beyond anything I could have imagined when I was growing up as a young Mon boy,” the Lord Mayor said.

“Like many Cork people, I didn’t spend much time thinking about titles or offices.

“I was raised to believe that if something needed doing, you rolled up your sleeves and got involved. You worked hard. You helped where you could. You left things a little better than you found them.

“That simple philosophy is what first brought me into community life, then into business, and ultimately into public service.

“Tonight, I want to thank my fellow councillors for placing their trust in me.”

He paid tribute to the outgoing Lord Mayor, Cllr Fergal Dennehy, who he said represented Cork with dignity, commitment and enthusiasm.

“Fergal has given his all to the role, and I thank him sincerely for his service to our city. He has played a blinder. I would also like to acknowledge the Lady Mayoress, Karen Brennan,” the Lord Mayor said.

The outgoing Lord Mayor said serving the city as first citizen has been the greatest privilege of his life.

“If there is one thing I will take from this year, it is this: Cork is defined by its people, their decency, their creativity, their resilience, sense of humour and their community spirit,” he said.

“This year has also been a time of real progress and ambition for Cork.

“We are living through a period of unprecedented change, a city growing in confidence, in scale, and in opportunity. Cork today stands at a crossroads, but it is a positive one.

“We have the vision, the ambition, and most importantly the people to shape a city that is inclusive, vibrant and future-focused. As I hand on the chain of office this evening, I do so with great confidence in the future of this city.”

The new Lord Mayor said he intends to focus on a very simple two-word message in the year ahead – “be sound”.

“Every Cork person understands exactly what that means,” the Lord Mayor said.

“You won’t find it in any policy document. You won’t hear it in many boardrooms. But you will hear it every day across our city.

“Be decent. Be kind. Be fair. Look out for one another. Give somebody a hand when they need it. Show patience when it would be easier to show anger. Treat people with respect even when you disagree with them.

“It sounds simple because it is simple. Yet I believe it is one of the most powerful ideas we possess.

“Over the coming year, I hope to bring that message into schools across our city.

“Not a slogan. Not a campaign. A way of living.

“A reminder that every one of us has the ability to make life better for somebody else.

“One conversation at a time. One interaction at a time. One act of kindness at a time.”

The Lord Mayor also announced that fellow Fine Gael Cllr Gary O’Brien will be the Deputy Lord Mayor.

The Deputy Lord Mayor said he never imagined he would have the privilege of serving in the role so early in his time on Council.

“I recognise that the role of Deputy Lord Mayor is, first and foremost, one of support,” the Deputy Lord Mayor said.

“I look forward to working closely with Damian throughout the coming year and assisting him in any way I can.

“I am proud to take on that responsibility and to support the Lord Mayor in representing the people of Cork. It is a great privilege to serve a city as special as Cork.

“We are a city with a proud history, strong communities and ambition for the future.

“I look forward to working with councillors from all parties and none, with the Council Executive, council staff, community organisations, and businesses in the year ahead.”