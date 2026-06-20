Church of Ireland appoint new Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross

20 June 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Church of Ireland has announced the election of the Venerable Andrew Orr as the new Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross. Orr replaces Bishop Paul Colton who retired earlier this year.

The result of the elections was announced on Friday, 19th June 2026 following the second meeting of the Episcopal Electoral College in Christ Church Cathedral Dublin.

The Venerable Andrew Orr, who is currently the Archdeacon of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, will succeed the Right Reverend Dr Paul Colton, who retired at the end of April after more than twenty-seven years of episcopal ministry in the United Dioceses of Cork, Cloyne and Ross.

I am delighted and honoured to have received the votes of the electoral college today. I am looking forward to walking together with the wonderful team of clergy and lay people in Cork, Cloyne and Ross and under God’s guidance to journey together into the wonderful future that is ahead of us.

Archdeacon Orr is already well known throughout the United Dioceses. Most recently, he served as Archdeacon of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, having been licensed and installed in that role by Bishop Paul Colton at Choral Evensong in St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, Cork, in March 2023. During the vacancy in the See, he has also served as Commissary to the Archbishop of Dublin, the Most Reverend Dr Michael Jackson, helping to support the ongoing life and ministry of the diocese during the interim period.

Andrew also currently serves as Chaplain to Midleton College and Priest-in-Charge of Youghal Union of Parishes. He was appointed to that role in 2018, coming to the diocese from the Tullow Group of Parishes in the United Dioceses of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory, where he had served as Rector and as Archdeacon of Ossory and Leighlin.

Born in Belfast, Andrew attended Sullivan Upper School in Holywood, County Down, before studying Geology and Physical Geography at the University of Sheffield. He later studied theology at Trinity College Dublin and was ordained deacon in 1992 and priest in 1993. His ministry has included service in Ballymacash in Lisburn, Castlecomer in the Diocese of Ossory, Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla in the Diocese of Dublin, and Tullow in the Diocese of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory.

Andrew has also been closely involved in the Church’s work on environmental issues and climate change. He has served as a Church of Ireland representative and Chair of Eco-Congregation Ireland, and has represented the Church on wider environmental networks including the Anglican Communion Environmental Network.

The outcome of the election will now be transmitted to the House of Bishops to confirm the election. Following that arrangements will be made for the consecration and enthronements of the new bishop. Details will be announced in due course.

The clergy and people of Cork, Cloyne and Ross warmly welcome the news of this election and offer their prayers for Andrew, his family, and all who will share in this new season of ministry.

Response from Cork’s other Bishop

Meanwhile, Bishop Fintan Gavin, Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Cork and Ross, has warmly welcomed the announcement that the Venerable Andrew Orr has been elected as the new Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross.